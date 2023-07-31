Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 10 ton press, october 2023, Solicits

Genesis II and The Rescuer Come to 10 Ton Press October 2023 Solicits

Relatively new comic book publisher 10 Ton Press launches two new comic books both written by Allan Ling for October 2023.

Relatively new comic book publisher 10 Ton Press launches two new comic books both written by Allan Ling for October, Genesis II drawn by Christopher Boe and The Rescuer drawn by Zac Atkinson. Originally published digitally by Allan Ling and Christopher Boe's own comic book publisher GeneSeven in 2020, and timed for San Diego Comic-Con 2020's lockdown events, both books will be coming to serialised print for the first time, though he was selling a hardcover of Genesis II at San Diego Comic-Con.. And even accompanied by The Undefeated in months to come? Zac Atkinson is also better known as a colourist on titles such as DC Comics' Young Justice and House Of Whispers as well as Farscape, Aw Yeah Comics, Transformers and hundreds more. Here are 10 Ton Press' full October 2023 solicits and solicitations.

GENESIS II #1 (OF 6) (MR)

10 TON PRESS

AUG232280

(W) Allen Ling (A) Christopher Boe (CA) Nate Van Dyke

Lisa and Daniel, childhood friends, become scientists as adults in a dystopian future of terrorist ruled countries, global warming with flooded cities, and skies full of drones. We visit Daniel's world, where he has developed giant genetically modified organisms which he keeps as pets and his guardians.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE RESCUER #1 (OF 3) (MR)

10 TON PRESS

AUG232281

(W) Allen Ling (A / CA) Zac Atkinson

The Rescuer is a super hero who struggles with love, PTSD, depression and anxiety but with a noble heart and determination to destroy evil and try save others from horrific fates. Although he is invincible to actual death, physical injuries leaves him scarred and psychological incidents leave him traumatized. The death of his lover from a drug overdose might haunt him for the rest of his life. Explore the inside story of Roy the Rescuer. Living forever might not be a good fate.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

