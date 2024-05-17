Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, dan mora, mark waid

Big Time Gossip About Amanda Waller And Absolute Power (Spoilers)

The first full issue of Absolute Power from Mark Waid and Dan Mora goes to FOC this weekend. So what do we know about the lead up to it?

Article Summary Amanda Waller strikes deals in Mark Waid's Absolute Power #1.

Brainiac Queen's creation brings chaos, targeting Superman's clan.

Amanda acquires major properties, gaining diplomatic immunity.

United Planets ignores Earth's plight, bargaining for Hal Jordan.

The first full issue of Absolute Power from Mark Waid and Dan Mora goes to FOC this weekend. So what do we know about the lead up to it? I'm not going to go over all the previous Amanda Waller and Absolute Power gossip, that's what those links are for. But what's going on with Superman, Lobo, Hal Jordan and the like in the runup? Spoilers of course. You wouldn't expect anything less.

Well, whenever any man creates a female version of themselves, from Adam's rib to Bride of Frankenstein, the patriarchal trope insists that there be trouble. And so it is with the Brainiac Queen, being created by Brainiac, using his power absorption technology to simultaneously take revenge on Superman, suck up all the powers of the Kent family in her birthing, and then slaughter his own immortal Czarnain Army for her first meal. And all part of the deal done with Amanda Waller.

One of many deals, of course. We know of her deal done with Trigon, with Oliver Queen, and with Zur-Enn-Arrh, and we presume a deal with the Sovereign. Buying up of all the major super-power-related properties from Arkham Asylum to The Hall Of Justice to the entire island city of Gamorra, granting her diplomatic immunity in the process.

But who else? The United Planets, now controlled by Thaaros and staffed by shape-shifting Duurlans, turned a blind eye to Brainaic's attack on Earth as a favour to Amanda Waller, as well as giving her free reign to reorganise power on Earth, and now they want payback. They want Hal Jordan, who has recently arrived on Earth, something Waller is happy to give. And she's willing to team up Durlans, the Suicide Squad and the Zur-En-Arrh Amazo robots to go get him.

Is she successful? Well, Green Lanterns are definitely missing from this Absolute Power foreshadowing line-up…

Absolute power? More like an absolute shower, Terry Thomas style…

ABSOLUTE POWER #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON. DC's epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming…and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making–and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA–it all starts here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!