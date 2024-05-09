Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Movies, Superman | Tagged: dc one million, james gunn, omnibus

Now the DC One Million Omnibus is Selling Out Thanks to James Gunn

A post by James Gunn about the new Superman movie has blown up the sales of the DC One Million Omnibus published a year ago.

DC One Million #1 from 1999 spikes on eBay, now at $12.

Only a handful of the Omnibus copies are left on Amazon.

The Omnibus includes the full DC One Million series and crossovers.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool looked at how a post by James Gunn about the new Superman movie was driving sales on eBay of DC One Million #1 from 1999, up to $12, featuring the first appearance of Solaris, The Tyrant Sun. Well, it has also blown up the sales of the DC One Million Omnibus which was published a year ago. There are fifteen copies left, as of writing, on Amazon. I reckon they'll be gone within the day… EDIT: Twelve left now as I press the publish button. Being half-price probably helps as well, I guess.

DC One Million Omnibus Hardcover – May 3, 2022

by Grant Morrison, Val Semeiks

Get ready to go to the 853rd Century! In the 853rd century, Earth remains safe, thanks to the heroics of the JLA of the future. The ancestors of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and others remain united in combating forces of evil, but perhaps have never met anything as deadly as the sentient super-computer Solaris, the Tyrant Sun. As this villainous threat becomes too much to handle, these heroes of the future turn to the only group they know can help: the original JLA. The entire DC One Million series is reprinted here, along with every crossover issue and tie-in. This massive Omnibus edition is a must-have for any collector. Includes the following issues: DC One Million #1-4, and tales from the following: Action Comics #1,000,000, Adventures Of Superman #1,000,000, Aquaman #1,000,000, Azrael #1,000,000, Batman #1,000,000, Batman: Shadow Of The Bat #1,000,000, Catwoman #1,000,000, Chase #1,000,000, Chronos #1,000,000, Creeper #1,000,000, Detective Comics #1,000,000, Flash #1,000,000, Green Arrow #1,000,000, Green Lantern #1,000,000, Hitman #1,000,000, Impulse #1,000,000, JLA #1,000,000, Legion Of Super-heroes #1,000,000, Legionnaires #1,000,000, Lobo #1,000,000, Martian Manhunter #1,000,000, Nightwing #1,000,000, Power Of Shazam #1,000,000, Resurrection Man #1,000,000, Robin #1,000,000, Starman #1,000,000, Superboy #1,000,000, Supergirl #1,000,000, Superman #1,000,000, Superman: The Man Of Steel #1,000,000, Superman: The Man Of Tomorrow #1,000,000, Wonder Woman #1,000,000, Young Justice #1,000,000, JLA In Crisis Secret Files, DC One Million 80-Page Giant #1, Booster Gold #1,000,000, And Superman/batman #79-80!

