Spider-Man Gets A Brand New Anti-Vampire Power in Blood Hunt

Spider-Man gets a brand new anti-vampire power in Blood Hunt today, while Miles Morales kicks off his own story.

Last week saw Marvel Comics publish seven Blood Hunt crossover titles. This week sees… one. And a bit. Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #20. Though the Miles Morales one is more of a set up, and takes place before all the rest last week…

Just the sky going dark and Hightail, Sandra Santos, suiting up….

… as the vampires attack. While Spider-Man has his own Blood Hunt going on. With Misty Knight and the Lizard parts of Dr Curt Connor trying to keep the vampires at bay.

With the news that the population are seeking shelter in churches, synagogues and mosques, buildings of religious significance. I wonder if Midtown Comics would count?

You can blame that certification for folk converting churches into whatever they prefer, from uptown flats to scientific research stations. But it does underline the importance of religion in the Marvel Universe when dealing with vampires and, again, how anyone living in the Marvel Universe who is an atheist must be an utter moron.

And that's why a handy priest comes in useful. Blessing the weapons of the superheroes to use against vampires.

And while the priest draws the line at blessing bullets, Spider-Man's webs are a whole different story.

Spider-Man now spins holy webs, blessed by a representative of the Catholic Church, to fight – and burn – vampires with. Maybe he won't be as reticent about this as he is in his own monthly series, also crossing over with Blood Hunt…

