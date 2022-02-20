George Pérez's JLA/Avengers- Thank FOC It's Sunday 20th February 2022

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Assassin's Creed gets a new comic book series from Dark Horse Comics as prequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, by Alexander Freed and Martin Tunica . Order 10 or more copies and qualify to have your order made fully returnable.)

and . Order 10 or more copies and qualify to have your order made fully returnable.) Godzilla Rivals sees Godzilla fight King Ghidorah on the planet of Mars, published by IDW, by Adam Gorham.

Clay People: Colossus by Matt Hawkins and Christian Dibari from Top Cow/Image Comics inspired by the song Colossus by heavy metal band The Clay People.

and from Top Cow/Image Comics inspired by the song Colossus by heavy metal band The Clay People. Slumber #1 by Tyler Burton Smith and Vanessa Cardinal i is a new series launching from Image Comics about a nightmare hunter or a dream detective. With 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

and i is a new series launching from Image Comics about a nightmare hunter or a dream detective. With 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers. Venom: Lethal Protector #1 by David Michelinie and Ivan Fiorelli returns to the earliest days of Venom.

and returns to the earliest days of Venom. Erica Slaughter returns to Something Is Killing The Children #21 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera from Boom Studios, with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers with a special cover for Boom Guarantee Registered Retailers only. With 1:5 and 1:10 tiered variant covers and this die cut mask cover as well.

Beyond The Farthest Star Chronicles gets a 50th Anniversary, reprinting the stories originally published by DC Comics in the back of their Tarzan comics, the first comic book adaptation of the Edgar Rice Burroughs tale by Marv Wolfman, Denny O'Neil, Robert Kanigher, Dan Green, Howard Chaykin, Murphy Anderson, and Rudy Florses, previous unreprinted. This issue has two cover editions – Main and a 100 copy Century Edition by Roy G. Krenkel.

Strgrl #1 by Lucas Mendoca is a new series from Behemoth Comics, "the cosmic organization known as STRGRL no longer exists. As enemy forces continue to threaten the integrity of the galaxy as a whole, a group known as the Moon Gang, formed by 4 general stargirls from the moons of Jupiter intercepts the enemy."

Scout Comics may have the final FCBD comic for FOC, with Electric Black: Children Of Caine #0 by Joseph Schmalke and Rich Woodall, in which "Julius Black and other extraordinary individuals identifying themselves as the Children of Caine traverse time and space inside an eerie emporium. Hunted for centuries to near-extinction, their mission is to collect mystical objects and provide a safe harbor for the last of their kind. The store's original owner, Erebus, has returned with a relic that could change the fortunes of these outcasts. Father Tomaso, the leader of White Lodge, sets a plan in motion to overthrow these Children of Caine and wipe magic from existence. The lines between good and evil, light and dark, are blurred in the continuing story of The Electric Black."

Alt Control Delete #1 launches from Second Sight Publishing by Ramon Govea, Ariel Medel and Leo Rodrigues. "In an isolated, megacity hidden deep in a icy wasteland thrives a society that has eliminated physical conflict and brutal war practices, the Games are valued above all else. Now, in a world where XP is currency and meritocracy thrives, Tess, a jaded professional gamer must decide between her tournament rankings and finding someone she loves." They are also launching Pinpoint #1 by Alfred Paige, Phillip Morgan and Edson Alves, "Tasked with bringing back a missing agent and friend, C.H.E.S.S. operative and team badass "Pinpoint" travels to the mysterious Eden Island where he must attempt to blend in with the criminals that control it. Will his first solo mission prove to dangerous to take on alone?" And finally Steampunk Snow White #1 by Rod Espinoza, "From the mastermind behind Neotopia and Courageous Princess comes this spectacular steampunk take on a classic fairy tale! In a far-off kingdom, the queen sends her armies of steam-powered juggernauts to successful conquest, all while she and her subordinate lords pass the wartime expenses on to the peasants. Her daughter, Princess White, protests to no avail. The commoners' only hope is the daring raider Lone Fox, but on his latest assault the vigilante is ambushed!

And the JLA/Avengers Crossover reprint from DC Comics, Marvel Comics and the Hero Initiative goes to FOC this weekend through Diamond Comic Distributors as well. Diamond states "Due to the limited print run and overwhelming demand for this item, pre-orders are not guaranteed by PREVIEWSworld Pullbox. Please contact your local comic shop/retailer for additional details on how they will be handling customer orders."

What's on your FOC?

