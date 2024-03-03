Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Gerry Duggan, kickstarter

Gerry Duggan's Timing/Luck From Image Comics

X-Men writer Gerry Duggan published a book of photos documenting twenty years of carrying a camera to comics and Hollywood events.

X-Men writer Gerry Duggan launched a Kickstarter a few years ago for a book of photos documenting twenty years of carrying a camera to comics and Hollywood events. Yes, Gerry Duggan has turned being a massive geek into a literary and artistic event, called Timing/Luck. And in November, Image Comics will be publishing it for a wider market.

Timing/Luck: Two Decades Of Photos From Comic Books & Hollywood – November 5, 2024

Gerry Duggan takes you along his journey through comic books and Hollywood. The book contains hundreds of photos over two decades in writing rooms, green rooms and city streets around the world. Each photo tells a story, and collectively the book tells his. Timing/Luck is a mash-up of dark streets, bright minds and green rooms featuring your favorite comics creators, comedians, writers and filmmakers.

Here's how it was originally pitched.

"Every photo tells a story, and collectively the photos in TIMING/LUCK tell mine. I've been privileged enough to be invited into some very cool rooms and these are the moments I've captured along the way. It's a globe-spanning experience that provides a peek behind the curtain in Hollywood, and behind the scenes in comic books." Photos include those of Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salinger, Matt Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Brian Posehn, Bob Odenkirk, Weird Al Yankovic, Tom Lennon, Jon Hamm, Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Rick Remender, Clint Eastwood, David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, Matt Fraction, Chip Zdarsky, Esad Ribic, Anne V Coates, Evan Rachel Wood, Donny Cates, Jeff Lemire, Jonathan Hickman, Al Ewing, Skottie Young, Nick Spencer, CB Cebulski, Scott Buoncristiano, G Willow Wilson, Mark Hamill, Todd McFarlane, Robert Kirkman, Eric Stephenson, John McCrea, Jock, Ed Brisson, Pepe Larraz, Scott Aukerman, Mike Hawthorne, Mark Waid, Brian K Vaughn, Christopher Priest, Dan Slott, Charles Soule, Alex Maleev, Steve Agee, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Tini Howard, Brian Azzarello, Leah Williams, Ben Percy, Vita Ayala, Barbara Crampton, Matthew Modine, Kevin Feige, Eric Garcetti, Ivan Brandon, Phil Noto, David O'Sullivan, John Hawkes, Jonah Ray, Matt Mira, Chris Elliott, Bob Forster, Vince Gilligan, Kumail Nanjiani, Akiva Schaffer, Michael McKean, Ryan Coogler, Puddles Pity Party, Deanna Rooney, Chris Foreman, Joey King, Declan Shalvey, Stephen Mooney, Ram V, Matthew Rosenberg, David Finch, Marc Silvestri, James Tynion IV, Sarah Guzzardo, Blaine Capatch, Ken Daly, Zeb Wells, Steve Wacker, David Mack, Michael Gaydos, Eric Warheim, Matt Selman."

I mean, yeah, yeah, yeah, all very good Gerry Duggan, but did you get this shot of Tom Hiddleston on the Thor 2 red carpet holding a spoiler for the next day's Young Avengers that broke Tumblr? No, sir, no you did not! But, um, yours look pretty good too.

