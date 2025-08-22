Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Chet Chekowski, Meals To Astonish

Get Ready To Meet "Chet Chekowski", Of Marvel's Meals To Astonish

Article Summary Marvel launches Meals To Astonish #1 in December, featuring food critic Chet Chekowski on a wild adventure.

Spider-Man teams up with Chet when Rhino attacks a high-profile restaurant opening in New York City.

The comic is written by Steve Orlando, with art by J.M. Ken Niimura and covers from Giuseppe Camuncoli.

Issue #1 includes the debut of Jeff’s Table and collects the T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic print edition.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool noticed a stub of a solicitation for Meals to Astonish #1 as part of Marvel Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations, for the first week of December. Now we have a little more. A cusinine-based superhero comic book written by regular Marvel writer Steve Orlando, drawn by I Kill Giants co-creator J.M. Ken Niimura, with covers by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Meals to Astonish #1

DINE INTO A BRAND NEW ADVENTURE! Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski and intrepid photographer Peter Parker are headed downtown for the opening of a brand-new world class restaurant! But when RHINO interrupts the festivities, it's up to SPIDER-MAN and his friends to save the day — and their dinner! ALSO: JEFF'S TABLE debuts! This issue also collects the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN infinity comic in print for the first time $5.99

And yes, Chet Chekowski does sound a but like Chester Cebulski, or C.B. Cebulski, EIC of Marvel Comics and founder of the Eataku culinary blog. Though he hasn't updated it for a couple of years. I've eaten a number of time with C.B. and he does enjoy travelling the world and eating as much of it as he can… and sometimes writing about it. Might this be a self-insert? And is Jeff going to be serving up, or served up himself?

The T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comics series, originally published digitally in 2022, is now in print for the first time. It was written by Paul Eschbach, a Michelin-starred chef with 25 years of professional culinary experience who spent almost 10 years living in NYC as a young cook and chef. He's lived in China, Japan, and on the West Coast. E. J. Su is the co-creator of Tech Jacket with Robert Kirkman and is best known for drawing Transformers comics. T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity comes about as one Anna Ameyama, is introduced to the superhero world when Iron Man crashes into her food truck, parked on a Manhattan street. And Tony Stark offers her a job… the comic book series will contain T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic #1-7 from 2022.

