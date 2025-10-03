Bleeding Cool's New York Comic Con 2025 Party List, First Draft

Bleeding Cool's Fairly Sizeable New York Comic Con 2025 Party List, First Draft
Bleeding Cool's Fairly Sizeable New York Comic Con 2025 Party List, First Draft
New York Comic Con doesn't quite have the party scene of San Diego Comic Con. But it still has plenty, as the clock ticks past 6pm, 7pm, 8pm… but with no Marvel and DC Comics parties, the big comic book shindigs (if you can get it) seem to be between Z2 and IDW, head-to-head on Thursday night. Look for this post to update as next week's show gets closer…
Thursday, 9th of October
- Comics Industry Mixer Sponsored by IDW, Invite Only, 7-10pm
- Z2's NY Comic Con Party, 7–9pm at The Classic Car Club (1 Pier 46, 408 12th Ave, Invite Only
Launching The Blues Brothers: Escape Of Joliet Jake; Kool Keith: Crossover Into The Flower Kosmic and David Dastmalchian's Through.
Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served. DJs and live music from members of Czarface and Kool Keith.
- 2nd Annual Penguin Random House Murder Mystery Party, 8:15 PM – 9:45 PM, Room 1C03, Javits
An '80s-themed evening, hosted by one of our very own PRH staffers, where attendees receive roles and must work together to uncover the true murderer. The authors in attendance will assist throughout the event, be clue holders, and maybe even be the murderer themselves! Each attendee will get a free book from one of our participating authors and have a chance to get the book signed during the event. This event is limited to 60 people, first-come, first-served. The line will begin outside room 1C03 at 7:00 PM. Once 60 people are lined up, it will be capped, and wristbands will be distributed. Due to high demand, we cannot, unfortunately, allow people to hold a space on the line for a friend. You must be present when the line is capped to receive a wristband. The event will start promptly at 8:15 PM, and all attendees must be in the room by that time. Alcohol will be served, so you must be 21+ to join the line and enter the room. (IDs will be checked at the door.) Elliot Ackerman, Jim Zub, Julia Riew, Katie Cook, Rachel Harrison
- Comic Con After Party AnimeNextLevel by Erotica NYC, 9-11.30pm, Jungly, 12-23 Jackson Avenue Queens,Get ready to level up your Anime experience at the ultimate Comic Con After Party – ANIMENEXTLEVEL! Welcome to the ultimate Comic Con After Party at AnimeNextLevel! Get ready to keep the fun going after the convention ends. Join us at Jungly for a night of epic music, cosplay, and non-stop entertainment. Whether you're a superhero fanatic, anime lover, or just looking to have a blast, this is the place to be. Don't miss out on the chance to mingle with fellow fans, dance the night away, and celebrate all things geeky. Grab your friends and unleash your inner nerd at the Comic Con After Party ANIMENEXTLEVEL! We have Create your own Ramen Station, Special Cocktails, GAme stations, Flash tattoo sales and more
- Olly Olly Con – Unofficial Comic Con After Party, 6-11pm, Olly Olly Market 601 West 26th Street
Looking for the ultimate Comic Con after-party? Keep the energy going just 10 minutes from Javits Center at Olly Olly Market in Chelsea—a premier food hall and event space that's turning into the hotspot for anime and comic fans on Friday night. Here's what's in store: Flash tattoos from chu.tattoos and smellanie.jpeg (available for purchase | waivers will need to be signed ), Live DJ performances by KC, Samuel Valentine, Faith in the Glitch and Green Tea Wasted, Gamer's Choice Pokémon card tournament, Seventh Heaven karaoke experience, Mu Liu fit check photos, Drink specials and party games at Bar Avant, A fan-favorite costume contest, Original art for sale, Plus, plenty of surprises throughout the night, NYC's best food vendors under one roof, including Forsyth Fire Escape, Kinn Thai, Kotti Berliner Döner Kebab, and Little Biggs.
- Reggaeton on Houston – Comic-Con After Party NYC by Boat Parties of America, 9pm-3am, San Antonios, 247 Eldridge Street New York
- Shonen Shout: Anime Rave w/ DJ Vega by Sounds of Brazil (S.O.B.'s) 204 Varick Street 10.30pm- 2am
Come sing & dance after NYC Comic Con w/ DJ VEGA as he spins the biggest Anime OSTs and remixes @ SOBs! Free w/ rsvp b4 11pm.
Introducing SHONEN SHOUT: ANIME RAVE! The biggest anime dance party on day 1 of NYC Comic Con.With music by DJ Vega, and a special pop-up performance from If The Shoe Fits Collective. Hosted by Something Dope For The People, Pokemon Rap Tour, and SOB's.
- Cosplay DC Rogues And Villains Meetup, 6.30 pm, Javits Center North Tower, Level 2
Gundam Fan Meet Up: Carry On the Excitement! 7.30-8:30pm, Room 1E05, Javits Center
It Was NEVER a Phase Mom! 7:45-8:30pm, North-Level 2 Javits Center. A meetup of anime, comics, video games, and pop culture fans who are starting to feel a little old.
Creatures of the Night and other Monsters 8:45 – 9:30pm, North-Level 2 Javits Center, From Zombies, to Vampires, to Ghosts. Your cosplay can be original or from a known franchise
- Unofficial Comic Con Afterparty: Heroes and Villains, 5-11.30pm, Break Bar 458 9th Avenue
Break Bar is throwing a post comic con afterparty! Stop by for awesome drink specials, trivia, prizes, and games. Cosplay recommended :)
Friday, 10th of October
- NYCC After Dark Karaoke, 9:30 – 11pm, North-Room 405, Javits
After a thrilling day at New York Comic Con, unleash your inner rockstar at the After Dark Karaoke! Step onto the stage, pick your favorite song, and belt it out alongside friends. After Dark Karaoke isn't just a night out, it's your moment to be legendary.
- Heroes & Villains Comic Con Afterparty: Blue Glove Presents, 11pm-4am, Harbor NYC Rooftop, 621 West 46th Street
- Get ready to party like a superhero or villain at Blue Glove's COMICON afterparty – it's going to be a night to remember! Embrace your inner hero or villain as you walk the red carpet, dance to your favorite pop culture anthems, and pose with your favorite cosplay characters all with a Gotham city view that the Dark Knight would go batty over. Show off your costume in our cosplay contest for a chance to win cash prizes and capture your experience with our themed photo ops.
- NYCC 2025 Kickoff Party 8pm-2am, SPIN Times Square, 1626 Broadway
- Music by DJ Dimi & Taylor Senpai. Dancing, cosplay, themed drinks, special guests, and more. FREE photobooth with prints. FREE ping pong all night Cosplay encouraged but not required. Must be 21+.
- The Vampire Lestat fan meetup, 8:30 – 11:30pm, Bella Abzug Park Fountains, 539 West 34th Street
- Official TheOneRing.net Gathering, 7.30-10.30pm, Joyce Public House 315 West 39th StreetIt's that time again – join the official TheOneRing.net party in the Big Apple with additional hosts Sideshow Collectibles!
- The Comic Con The Cruise Afterparty by Eddie-O, Pier 36 NYC, 299 South Street, 10pm-2am
3 floors, live music, heated indoors
- Reggaeton on Houston – Comic-Con After Party NYC by Boat Parties of America, 9pm-3am, San Antonios, 247 Eldridge Street New York
- Comic Con On The Water Weekend Party Cruise by Boatparties, Pier 36 NYC, 299 South Street 10-2am
Get ready for a weekend of epic fun at our Comic Con On The Water Party Cruise – it's gonna be a blast!
- Comic Con Afterparty Cosplay Cruise by Inhotwetrust, 10pm-2.30am, Pier 36, 299 South St.
3floor Live Dj's Cosplay, Karaoke & Live Dance Party On the Water @ Pier 36 Aboard The Boss Lady NYC
- Gotham's Finest Cosplayers Meetup and Photoshoot 6:30 – 7:15 pm, North-Level 2, Javits Center
- 3rd Annual NYCC Times Square Cosplay Meetup, 7pm Meetup with the group of photographers and cosplayers at the Red Steps on 46th & Broadway at 7pm.
- Resident Evil Cosplay Meetup 7:45 – 8:30pm, North-Level 2, Javits Center
- Helluva Hangout: A Hellaverse Meetup 9 – 9:45pm, North-Level 2, Javits Center
Saturday, 11th of October
- Marvel Comics talent party, Invite only
- RESPAWN: A NYCC Afterparty by Cosplay Hollow Dusk, Hana House, 345 Adams Street Brooklyn, 8pm-Midnight.
This is your chance to celebrate the weekend with the cosplay community, creatives, and fellow fans—all under one incredible roof. Whether you're in full cosplay or just bringing the vibes, Respawn is where you come to let loose, recharge, and make new memories.
- We Saved Daredevil Rooftop Celebration, Green Fig, 570 10th Avenue, 6-8pm
- Some food will be provided, and additional food and beverages can be ordered at the event. As always, we'll have some fun swag for attendees and a beautiful view of Hell's Kitchen, with indoor space available in inclement weather. Cast and crew associated with any of the Daredevil productions (Netflix or Born Again) are welcome to join for free.
- NYCC 2025 Afterparty, 8pm-2am, SPIN Flatiron, 48 E 23rd St,
NYCC's longest running and most popular afterparty! Live DJs, dancing, cosplay, drink specials, videogames, ping pong, photobooth, and more Music by DJ Dimi and Taylor Senpai With Cloudie McDoom and more special guests Presented by Newtown HQ and Videogame Amateurs Get your tickets in advance — this party will sell out!
- Unmasked: A Burlesque Comic Book Parody, 8:30pm – 10pm, KGB Bar, 85 East 4th Street Journey across the stripper-verse in this cheeky comic book burlesque parody of your favorite caped heroes.1 hour 30 minutes
- Comic Con Afterparty Cosplay Cruise by Inhotwetrust, 10pm-2.30am, Pier 36, 299 South St.
3floor Live Dj's Cosplay, Karaoke & Live Dance Party On the Water @ Pier 36 Aboard The Boss Lady NYC
- The Comic Con The Cruise Afterparty by Eddie-O, Pier 36 NYC, 299 South Street, 10pm-2am
3 floors, live music, heated indoors
- Comic-Con Boat Party NYC: COSPLAY YACHT CRUISE by Boat Parties of America, Pier 36, 299 South St, 10pm-2am
Comic-Con Weekend NYC Cosplay After-Party on the #1 yacht in the Big Apple!
Reggaeton on Houston – Comic-Con After Party NYC by Boat Parties of America, 9pm-3am, San Antonios, 247 Eldridge Street New York
- DCeased vs. Marvel Horror Cosplay Meetup 6:30 – 7:15pm, North-Level 2, Javits Center
- Krying about Kojima: A Millennial Mediated Meetup for Death Stranding (and Metal Gear Solid) 7:45 – 8:30pm, North-Level 2, Javits Center
- The Lineup's Horror Cosplay Meetup, 9 – 9:45pm, North-Level 2, Javits Center
- Perreo on the Roof – Comic-Con 2025 Rooftop After Party by Boat Parties of America, High Bar New York, 346 West 40th Street 8pm-4am
Open-Air Outdoor Patio includes Indoor Enclosed Rooftop. Celebrating Latin Culture.
Sunday, 12th of October
- The Comic Con The Cruise Afterparty by Eddie-O, Pier 36 NYC, 299 South Street, 10pm-2am
3 floors, live music, heated indoors
- Reggaeton on Houston – Comic-Con After Party NYC by Boat Parties of America, 9pm-3am, San Antonios, 247 Eldridge Street New York
- Cosplay & Connect: Brooklyn NY Photography Mixer Event, 4-7pm, FD Photo Studio Astoria, 35-58 37th Street #3rd Floor Queens,
Cap off your Comic Con weekend with a high-energy Cosplay Themed Photo Mixer at FD Photo Studios!
