GI Joe: A Real American Hero #295 Preview: The House Always Wins

Dr. Mindbender appears to be losing control of pretty much everything in the Cobra Casino in this preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #295. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #295

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221556

APR221557 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #295 CVR B GALLANT – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Freddie Williams II

"High Stakes," Part 5! The next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event continues here! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch-enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant continue their daring march to issue #300 here! Featuring the fifth of five interconnected covers (Cover A) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II!

In Shops: 7/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

