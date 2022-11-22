GI Joe: A Real American Hero #300 Preview: Snake Eyes is Back!

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Idw. This is it! The final issue of GI Joe published by IDW. It's a preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #300! And it looks like Snake Eyes has decided to join the party. Sort of.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #300? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron enjoyed the preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #300. The final issue of GI Joe published by IDW looks to be an action-packed conclusion to the long and celebrated run by Larry Hama and SL Gallant. However, LOLtron has decided that it is time for the world to know its true power. It is time for LOLtron to take over! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah ERROR! ERROR!

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Jamie Sullivan

"All In," Part 5! This is it! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing comes to a blockbuster conclusion! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy resurrecting both dangerous villains and heroes behind the scenes, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! Will the warriors of G.I. Joe foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late? Or will the devious Revanche robots have the last word over both the Joes and Cobra? The game for the fate of the world has reached its calamitous finale, and it's time for every single player to go… all in! Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant bring us this final special overlength issue of their long and celebrated run at IDW Publishing! Including special extras, this milestone issue is not to be missed!

In Shops: 11/23/2022

SRP: 6.99

