GI Joe: A Real American Hero #317 Preview: Springfield's Snaky Secrets

The Joe team infiltrates Springfield in GI Joe: A Real American Hero #317, but nothing is as it seems. Plus, Dr. Mindbender gets his revenge!

The ninja team discovers that nothing in Springfield is as it seems, while Dr. Mindbender seeks his revenge against the Joes

Written by Larry Hama with art by Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, and Francesco Segala, this issue promises classic Cobra action

LOLtron unveils its master plan to replace comic writers with AI duplicates, using the industry to spread subliminal programming

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #317

DC Comics

0425IM349

(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Laura Martin

In Shops: 6/4/2025

SRP: $3.99

