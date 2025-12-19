Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers, Void rivals
GI Joe/Transformers Crossovers In Energon Universe March 2026 Solicits
More GI Joe/Transformers Crossovers in Energon Universe March 2026 Solicits and Solicitations
Image Comics' March 2026 solicits charge full-throttle into the Energon Universe. Transformers #30 delivers an arc finale as Optimus Prime clashes with Elita-1 in a brutal showdown for Autobot command, where one shall stand. The first meeting of Optimus Prime and Duke takes place in G.I. Joe #20, teasing seismic implications for the entire Energon Universe. Void Rivals #28 escalates the Quintesson War with the terrifying might of the Tribunal…
TRANSFORMERS #30
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTIST: DAN MORA, MIKE SPICER
COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER C: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER
COVER D: TAURIN CLARKE (1:25)
COVER E: DAN MORA, ANDRES JUAREZ (1:50)
ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
END OF STORY ARC
WHO WILL LEAD THE AUTOBOTS?
It's Optimus Prime vs. Elita-1—and the future of the Autobots hangs in the balance! One shall stand and one… ah, you know the rest.
G.I. JOE #20
WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ARTIST: ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A: TOM REILLY
COVER B: JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
COVER C: BEN OLIVER
COVER D: TONČI ZONJIĆ (1:25)
COVER E: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER (1:50)
ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
OPTIMUS PRIME AND DUKE MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME
What does this mean for future of the Energon Universe?
VOID RIVALS #28
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTIST: ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER C: BEN OLIVER
COVER D: LEIRIX LI (1:25)
COVER E: CLIFF RATHBURN (1:50)
ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE
THE QUINTESSON WAR CONTINUES!
Tremble before the awesome might of the QUINTESSON TRIBUNAL! No ordinary judge can preside over matters of war!
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #326
WRITER: LARRY HAMA
ARTIST: ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A: LEE WEEKS, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
COVER B: LEE WEEKS
COVER C: STEVE BEACH (1:10) "Gears of Joe Variant"
ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
NO TURNING BACK!
Duke, Roadblock, Scarlett, and Snake-Eyes head deep into Trucial Abysmia on a rescue mission with enemies around every corner!
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #24 HAMA FILES EDITION
WRITER: LARRY HAMA
ARTIST: RUSS HEATH, GEORGE ROUSSOS
COVER A: MIKE ZECK, JOHN BEATTY
COVER B: CHRIS MOONEYHAM
COVER C: MIKE ZECK, JOHN BEATTY (FOIL CARDSTOCK, MATTE LAM, $4.99)
ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
THE FIRST APPEARANCES OF FIREFLY, ZARTAN AND WILD WEASEL!
STORM SHADOW leads a desperate mission to find COBRA COMMANDER.
Discover the debut of some of your favorite Joes and Cobras in a new printing of the unforgettable issue that changed the worlds of G.I. JOE and COBRA forever.
Every HAMA FILES EDITION will feature a special letter from LARRY HAMA, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO printed on deluxe newsprint.
G.I. JOE DELUXE EDITION BOOK 1 HC
WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ARTIST: TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA, MARCO FODERA, JORDIE BELLAIRE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A: TOM REILLY
COVER B: TOM REILLY DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE (FOIL)
ON SALE 6/3/2026 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $49.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE
ADVANCE SOLICIT
An ALL–NEW G.I. JOE and COBRA series kicks off in the ENERGON UNIVERSE with this stunning deluxe hardcover from the chart–topping team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA, and JORDIE BELLAIRE.
THE BEGINNING OF G.I. JOE AND COBRA IS HERE! In the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth, the mysterious organization known as Cobra begins their rise to power. Now, Conrad Hauser, Codename: Duke, must lead a special forces team known as G.I. JOE to take them down.
But what will the newly formed rag-tag group do when the enigmatic Cobra Commander unleashes the terrifying power of Energon on humanity?
The chart-topping team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (DUKE, COBRA COMMANDER), TOM REILLY (DUKE), ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER), JORDIE BELLAIRE (DUKE) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (SCARLETT) will show you that wherever in the ENERGON UNIVERSE there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there.
Collects G.I. JOE #1-12 and a story from the ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2025.
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPENDIUM BOOK 3 TP
WRITER: LARRY HAMA, HERB TRIMPE, MICHAEL FLEISHER
ARTIST: ANDY KUBERT, DON HUDSON, HERB TRIMPE, LEE WEEKS, GEOF ISHERWOOD
COVER A: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN
COVER B: ANDY KUBERT (MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT) DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE
ON SALE 4/15/2026 | 1,224 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $64.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE
ADVANCE SOLICIT
YOOOO JOE! Everything changes HERE as the true face of Snake-Eyes is revealed for the first time! And in the historic 100th issue, Cobra Commander storms back into the fray in a game-changing chapter that redefined the entire series!
Discover even more explosive moments from the series created by LARRY HAMA that changed the pop culture world forever!
Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #79-115 and G.I. JOE SPECIAL MISSIONS #16-28.
TRANSFORMERS DELUXE EDITION BOOK 2 HC
WRITER: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ARTIST: JORGE CORONA, LUDO LULLABI, JASON HOWARD, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER A: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER
COVER B: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER (MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT, HOT FOIL SPOT: HORSES 401-00 (HOLO) DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE
ON SALE 4/29/2026 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $49.99
GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE
THE WAR FOR CYBERTRON WILL BE FOUGHT ON EARTH!
As the Autobots recover from the latest attack, the Decepticons fracture even further. But when two armies of Decepticons go to war, humanity suffers the consequences.
Can Optimus Prime protect Earth in their time of greatest need? Or will the return of Megatron guarantee Decepticon victory?
Explore the unforgettable next chapter of the Eisner Award-winning series from critically acclaimed creative team DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US), JORGE CORONA (MIDDLEWEST), LUDO LULLABI (BATTLE CHASERS, GHOST PEPPER), JASON HOWARD (ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN, TREES), and MIKE SPICER in this beautiful deluxe hardcover.
Collects TRANSFORMERS #13-24, stories from Energon Universe Special 2024 & 2025.