GI Joe/Transformers Crossovers In Energon Universe March 2026 Solicits

More GI Joe/Transformers Crossovers in Energon Universe March 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Image Comics' March 2026 solicits charge full-throttle into the Energon Universe. Transformers #30 delivers an arc finale as Optimus Prime clashes with Elita-1 in a brutal showdown for Autobot command, where one shall stand. The first meeting of Optimus Prime and Duke takes place in G.I. Joe #20, teasing seismic implications for the entire Energon Universe. Void Rivals #28 escalates the Quintesson War with the terrifying might of the Tribunal…

TRANSFORMERS #30

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: DAN MORA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER D: TAURIN CLARKE (1:25)

COVER E: DAN MORA, ANDRES JUAREZ (1:50)

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

END OF STORY ARC

WHO WILL LEAD THE AUTOBOTS?

It's Optimus Prime vs. Elita-1—and the future of the Autobots hangs in the balance! One shall stand and one… ah, you know the rest.

G.I. JOE #20

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST: ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D: TONČI ZONJIĆ (1:25)

COVER E: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER (1:50)

ON SALE 3/18/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

OPTIMUS PRIME AND DUKE MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME

What does this mean for future of the Energon Universe?

VOID RIVALS #28

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D: LEIRIX LI (1:25)

COVER E: CLIFF RATHBURN (1:50)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE QUINTESSON WAR CONTINUES!

Tremble before the awesome might of the QUINTESSON TRIBUNAL! No ordinary judge can preside over matters of war!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #326

WRITER: LARRY HAMA

ARTIST: ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A: LEE WEEKS, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER B: LEE WEEKS

COVER C: STEVE BEACH (1:10) "Gears of Joe Variant"

ON SALE 3/11/2026 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

NO TURNING BACK!

Duke, Roadblock, Scarlett, and Snake-Eyes head deep into Trucial Abysmia on a rescue mission with enemies around every corner!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #24 HAMA FILES EDITION

WRITER: LARRY HAMA

ARTIST: RUSS HEATH, GEORGE ROUSSOS

COVER A: MIKE ZECK, JOHN BEATTY

COVER B: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER C: MIKE ZECK, JOHN BEATTY (FOIL CARDSTOCK, MATTE LAM, $4.99)

ON SALE 3/25/2026 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $3.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE FIRST APPEARANCES OF FIREFLY, ZARTAN AND WILD WEASEL!

STORM SHADOW leads a desperate mission to find COBRA COMMANDER.

Discover the debut of some of your favorite Joes and Cobras in a new printing of the unforgettable issue that changed the worlds of G.I. JOE and COBRA forever.

Every HAMA FILES EDITION will feature a special letter from LARRY HAMA, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO printed on deluxe newsprint.

G.I. JOE DELUXE EDITION BOOK 1 HC

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST: TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA, MARCO FODERA, JORDIE BELLAIRE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: TOM REILLY DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE (FOIL)

ON SALE 6/3/2026 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN PLUS | $49.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

ADVANCE SOLICIT

An ALL–NEW G.I. JOE and COBRA series kicks off in the ENERGON UNIVERSE with this stunning deluxe hardcover from the chart–topping team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA, and JORDIE BELLAIRE.

THE BEGINNING OF G.I. JOE AND COBRA IS HERE! In the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth, the mysterious organization known as Cobra begins their rise to power. Now, Conrad Hauser, Codename: Duke, must lead a special forces team known as G.I. JOE to take them down.

But what will the newly formed rag-tag group do when the enigmatic Cobra Commander unleashes the terrifying power of Energon on humanity?

The chart-topping team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (DUKE, COBRA COMMANDER), TOM REILLY (DUKE), ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER), JORDIE BELLAIRE (DUKE) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (SCARLETT) will show you that wherever in the ENERGON UNIVERSE there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there.

Collects G.I. JOE #1-12 and a story from the ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2025.

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPENDIUM BOOK 3 TP

WRITER: LARRY HAMA, HERB TRIMPE, MICHAEL FLEISHER

ARTIST: ANDY KUBERT, DON HUDSON, HERB TRIMPE, LEE WEEKS, GEOF ISHERWOOD

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

COVER B: ANDY KUBERT (MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT) DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE

ON SALE 4/15/2026 | 1,224 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $64.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

ADVANCE SOLICIT

YOOOO JOE! Everything changes HERE as the true face of Snake-Eyes is revealed for the first time! And in the historic 100th issue, Cobra Commander storms back into the fray in a game-changing chapter that redefined the entire series!

Discover even more explosive moments from the series created by LARRY HAMA that changed the pop culture world forever!

Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #79-115 and G.I. JOE SPECIAL MISSIONS #16-28.

TRANSFORMERS DELUXE EDITION BOOK 2 HC

WRITER: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ARTIST: JORGE CORONA, LUDO LULLABI, JASON HOWARD, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER B: JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER (MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT, HOT FOIL SPOT: HORSES 401-00 (HOLO) DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE

ON SALE 4/29/2026 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $49.99

GENRE: MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE WAR FOR CYBERTRON WILL BE FOUGHT ON EARTH!

As the Autobots recover from the latest attack, the Decepticons fracture even further. But when two armies of Decepticons go to war, humanity suffers the consequences.

Can Optimus Prime protect Earth in their time of greatest need? Or will the return of Megatron guarantee Decepticon victory?

Explore the unforgettable next chapter of the Eisner Award-winning series from critically acclaimed creative team DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US), JORGE CORONA (MIDDLEWEST), LUDO LULLABI (BATTLE CHASERS, GHOST PEPPER), JASON HOWARD (ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN, TREES), and MIKE SPICER in this beautiful deluxe hardcover.

Collects TRANSFORMERS #13-24, stories from Energon Universe Special 2024 & 2025.

