Giant-Sized Savage Tales Returns For 2026 With David Avallone

Article Summary Giant-Sized Savage Tales returns in April 2026, featuring stories written by David Avallone.

The anthology includes four thrilling tales starring iconic pulp and Dynamite heroines.

Artists Mariano Benitez-Chapo, Pasquale Qualano, and Sebastián Píriz bring the stories to life.

Collectible covers by Bjorn Barends, Ivy Cosplay, and mystery blind bag variants add excitement.

Dynamite Entertainment is launching their latest Giant-Sized Savage Tales anthology volume for April 2026, with all four stories written by David Avallone, and drawn by Mariano Benitez-Chapo, Pasquale Qualano and Sebastián Píriz. Savage Tales is primarily known as the title of several comic book anthology series, most famously from Marvel Comics in the 1970s, with later revivals and versions from other publishers, best known for stories with Conan The Barbarian. Dynamite revived the series in 2007.

"Revered for his fun-filled fables of Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Bettie Page, and more, writer David Avallone returns for another batch of tales tapping into his pulp pedigree. The extra-length 40-pager is packed with four fabulous, hard-hitting chapters featuring a mix of the top Women of Dynamite and classics of the pulp era. He's joined by a trio of artists flexing their talents in these pulse-pounding shorts. Recent The Kubert School graduate Mariano Benitez-Chapo has made it a tradition to connect with Avallone in these semi-annual specials. Here he handles two tales, continuing the "His War" story arc for Captain Gullivar Jones, as well as taking on the Daughter of Drakulon. Fans will not want to miss the haunting fable of "Vampirella Noir." Powerhouse illustrator Pasquale Qualano pumps his artistry into a showcase of the She-Devil With a Sword in "Red Sonja: The Exile." Last but certainly not least, the grin-forcing stylings of Sebastián Píriz wraps up one of Avallone's new pulp adventures with "The Last Allan Quatermain Story."

With covers from Bjorn Barends, Ivy Cosplay and a mystery blind bag with three limited edition variants of the issue, selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to the offering.

