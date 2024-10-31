Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: halloween, trick or treat

Giving Away Comic Books Again For Halloween Trick Or Treaters

It's Halloween Night, All Hallows Eve, and once again I've been giving away comic books to trick or treaters at the door.

Article Summary Celebrate two decades of handing out comic books instead of candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

Kids of all ages enjoy the thrill of choosing their favorite superhero or adventure story at the doorstep.

Popular comic titles include Ghostbusters, Star Wars, Batman, and My Hero Academia, bringing smiles to many.

Parents appreciate guidance on local comic stores and kids' subscriptions for year-round reading fun.

It's Halloween, and once again, as I have for the past twenty years, I have been giving away not sweets, chocolates or candy but "American comic books". And have gained quite a local reputation for it. I go with the principle that a kid can read anything they can reach from the front porch, with the most child-friendly titles towards the door. It mostly works. Does anyone else fancy a go?

We've probably had around a hundred kids, some newbies, some regulars and, as last year, that included some who are now parents telling me they always came to our house when they were kids. Nothing quite makes you feel that old. Tonight, I also helped a parent find her local comic book stores and recommended that she subscribe to Phoenix Weekly for the little kids and 2000AD for the older ones.

The joy of a five-year-old screaming, "I got Ghostbusters comics, I got Ghostbusters comics", was pretty much unparalleled. But I also enjoyed the surly young kid who told me he didn't like comics… until he saw the Star Wars titles. Plenty of joy and people scrabbling for the ones they really wanted, and even happier when told they could take more than one. Someone left with around twenty… I just counted and I think I handed out around two hundred comics, all in. That's about £600 worth. I hope they all appreciate it. The Marvel graphic novels went fast; Batman was popular, but so was My Hero Academia, Groo, Star Wars, Hellboy, and Stranger Things.

Kids love comics, who knew? You just have to get them into their hands and make sure they are not (too) unsuitable for the younger ones. A bit is okay, after all, it is Halloween. Photos above have been taken and used with permission, thank you all! And see you again next year…

