Goddamn Tragedy And Dark Regards in Oni Press' May 2025 Solicits

Goddamn Tragedy and Dark Regards in Oni Press' May 2025 solicits and solicitations... and Rick & Morty and Adventure Time too

Chris Condon and Shawn Kuruneru's The Goddamn Tragedy #1 launched in Oni Press' May 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside Dave Hill and Artyom Topilin's Dark Regards. As well as Adventure Time, Rick & Morty, EC Comics and Kevin Jonas forewording for Dracula's Brunch Club by Brian Gonsar and Keenan Gaybba.

GODDAMN TRAGEDY #1 CVR A KURUNERU (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251508

MAR251509 – GODDAMN TRAGEDY #1 CVR B LOTAY (MR)

MAR251510 – GODDAMN TRAGEDY #1 CVR C PHILLIPS (MR)

MAR251511 – GODDAMN TRAGEDY #1 CVR D CHA (MR)

MAR251512 – GODDAMN TRAGEDY #1 CVR E DOMINGUEZ (MR)

MAR251513 – GODDAMN TRAGEDY #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV CHA B&W (MR)

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Shawn Kuruneru

IN THESE WOODS, FEAR EVERYTHING-EVEN EACH OTHER! From breakout writer Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine, That Texas Blood) and rising star Shawn Kuruneru (Fishflies) comes a vicious and vengeful account of one of the Old West's darkest episodes from those that lived to tell it in a lavishly painted, entirely self-contained 48-page graphic novella!

Ellen Janson is here to set the record straight about the highly publicized, oft-sensationalized journey her family undertook in 1846. Ellen sets out with her mother, Irena, and her father, Leo, on the treacherous road west in search of a better life. But when her father chooses to split off from the party, taking an untested shortcut through the mountains, can their small family survive the elements, the wildlife-and each other? Or will their journey become nothing more than another goddamn tragedy?

In Shops: May 28, 2025

DARK REGARDS #1 CVR A TOPILIN (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251514

MAR251515 – DARK REGARDS #1 CVR B KRAHNKE (MR)

MAR251516 – DARK REGARDS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLYER (MR)

MAR251517 – DARK REGARDS #1 CVR D 20 COPY INCV ALBUM COVER (MR)

MAR251518 – DARK REGARDS #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV HUMAN BLOOD (MR)

(W) Dave Hill (A / CA) Artyom Topilin

SOMETIMES YOU BREAK THE INTERNET-AND SOMETIMES THE INTERNET BREAKS YOU! AT LAST-THE TRUE STORY OF THE VIRAL HOAX SO INSANE IT COULD ONLY BE TOLD AS A COMIC BOOK!

From the honestly pretty impressive mind of multi-hyphenate writer-comedian-actor-musician Dave Hill (Tasteful Nudes) and breakout artist Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place) comes the SHOCKINGLY TRUE, TERRIFYINGLY HILARIOUS, AND ONLY MODESTLY EXAGGERATED tale of how one stand-up comedian forged a secret online identity as America's first true black metal icon . . . and accidentally started an international incident that almost wiped Gary, Indiana, off the map!

Two decades ago, Dave Hill and his first band set out to rock their high school auditorium in a fury of heavy metal hellfire. They failed miserably. Years later, Dave has made a new life for himself as a rising star in the New York comedy scene-a career where getting laughed at on stage is the entire point and not just a tragic consequence. But when Dave's metal ambitions are reawakened by the über self-serious "satanic" genre of Norwegian black metal, Dave creates a ridiculously hyperbolic alter ego and a band to match that, together, reignite the spark of his forgotten rock 'n' roll fantasy. But when Dave's internet-fueled rumors of Witch Taint-a metal band "so extreme that you must remove all sharp objects from the immediate area" when their music is played-spreads all the way to Europe, his story will spiral dangerously out of control as Norway's most extreme black metal butchers come to reap their revenge . . . and put everything and everyone Dave holds dear in the crosshairs (of their axes, which, truth be told, don't actually have crosshairs, but, hey, it's a metaphor).

In Shops: May 14, 2025

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #2 CVR A NICK WINN

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251519

MAR251520 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #2 CVR B SIMONE

MAR251521 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #2 CVR C JAKE YELLOW SKETCH

MAR251522 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV INTERLOCKING

MAR251523 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #2 CVR E 20 COPY INCV DEFORGE

MAR251524 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #2 CVR F 50 COPY INCV B&W

(W) Derek Ballard, Nick Winn (A) Derek Ballard, Asia Simone (CA) Nick Winn

It's POETRY TIME! Finn and Jake may be looking for the Enchiridion, but that doesn't mean they can't help out a citizen in need! So when they stumble upon Henry Alexander, poet extraordinaire, trying to win the heart back of his lost lady love, the duo springs into action!

Joined by the never-ending pie-throwing robot Neptr and Finn's totally not-a-crush (stop making it weird, Jake) Flame Princess, can our melodic, mellifluous, magnificent musicians help Henry craft the sickest rhymes and most epic love poetry of all time? If music be the food of love, dear friends . . .

From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and artist Asia Simone (Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll)-the next in this first arc's rotating cast of interior artists-and featuring a brand-new back-up story by 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), the all-new Adventure Time ongoing series continues here!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

OUT OF ALCATRAZ #3 (OF 5) CVR A CROOK

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251525

MAR251526 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #3 (OF 5) CVR B DOMINGUEZ

MAR251527 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CROOKS SKETCH

MAR251528 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #3 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV STRIPS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Tyler Crook

NOTHING CAN PREPARE YOU FOR THE MUST-READ SERIES OF 2025! The shadows grow darker still as master storytellers Christopher Cantwell (Thanos, Cruel Universe) and Tyler Crook (Harrow County, Epitaphs from the Abyss) remind Alcatraz's most notorious fugitives that true freedom comes with a terrible price . . .

As the threat of discovery draws too close for comfort), the escaped convicts and their secretive handler are forced to pull an unplanned hit-or risk tipping off the Feds. Frank and Clarence are reluctant, while the mysterious woman orchestrating their escape is willing to do anything to preserve her own freedom . . . and even the best-laid plans begin to erupt into a smoldering inferno of blood and betrayal . . .

In Shops: May 21, 2025

MINE IS A LONG LONESOME GRAVE #4 CVR A MATTHEW ROBERTS (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251529

MAR251530 – MINE IS A LONG LONESOME GRAVE #4 CVR B RAMSAY (MR)

MAR251531 – MINE IS A LONG LONESOME GRAVE #4 CVR C 20 COPY INCV ROBERTS

(W) Justin Jordan (A) Maan House (CA) Matthew Roberts

The blood-soaked, Appalachian revenge epic from Eisner Award-nominated writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and Ringo Award nominated-artist Maan House (Morning Star) reaches its pulse-pounding apex!

Harley has found out the sobering truth of the curse-and who placed it. Face-to-face with the demons of his past, Harley must find a way to break the cycle . . . or risk damning those he loves most. Doom and ruination await . . .

In Shops: May 14, 2025

PLAGUE HOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR A CHISHOLM

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251532

MAR251533 – PLAGUE HOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR B CHAN

MAR251534 – PLAGUE HOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CHISHOLM

MAR251535 – PLAGUE HOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV GORHAM

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) Dave Chisholm

The tense and turbulent investigation of America's 21st century ghosts uncovers its next disturbing clue, care of acclaimed writer Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman, In Bloom) and Ringo Award-winning illustrator Dave Chisholm (Miles Davis and the Search for Sound)!

After ghost hunters Del, Holland, and Jacob visited the house where Orin McCabe murdered his family, the site is seemingly cleansed and the group is now in demand for other haunts. As the gang gets bigger and bigger, odd things are happening: Orin and others related to the hauntings are turning up dead. As Del struggles with his newfound celebrity and the consequences of the exorcisms, will he be able to keep the group and his innocence?

In Shops: May 07, 2025

EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #11 (OF 12) CVR A BERMEJO

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251536

MAR251537 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #11 (OF 12) CVR B CITRIYA

MAR251538 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #11 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

MAR251539 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #11 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV

MAR251540 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #11 (OF 12) CVR E 50 COPY INCV (M

(W) Curt Pires, Jeff Jensen (A) David Lapham, Andrea Mutti (CA) Lee Bermejo

A NEW MOON RISES . . . AND MORE FRESHLY ETCHED EPITAPHS SHALL BE UNLEASHED!

The most notorious name in terror-the immortal EC Comics-proudly presents the penultimate chapter of the runaway hit horror anthology! Courtesy of our ghoulishly gregarious host, the Grave-Digger, steady your nerves for another eye-searing dose of brazen bone-crunching and hilariously horrendous carnage!

Leading this month's tales of tension and torment, we welcome Curt Pires (Indigo Children) & Andrea Mutti (Rebels), Jeff Jensen (HBO's Watchmen) & David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and more to join the legions of the damned who wander the endless abyss. . . . Come and join them-there's always room to spare!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

RICK AND MORTY RICKLEMANIA #4 CVR A ELLERBY

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251541

MAR251542 – RICK AND MORTY RICKLEMANIA #4 CVR B STRESING

MAR251543 – RICK AND MORTY RICKLEMANIA #4 CVR C 10 COPY INTERLOCKING

(W) Marc Ellerby (A / CA) Marc Ellerby

It's the final showdown. It's a family feud of epic proportions. It's the finale of the explosive, action-packed series from Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who)! It's . . . Rick and Morty: Ricklemania #4, sucka!

Fueled by money, fame, and a wealth of merchandising opportunities, Rick Sanchez turns on his own grandchildren. As Morty and Summer take on their grandfather's wrestling wits to try to snap Rick out of his ego trip, Jerry takes a bold but ill-advised stance against his new employer in an attempt to break free from his contractual obligations. Can Morty and Summer save Rick from himself? Can Jerry escape from his new contract? And who is this shadowy figure from Rick's past?!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

RICK AND MORTY YEARBOOK TP VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251544

(W) Jim Festante, James Asmus, Brockton McKinney, Alex Firer (A) Dean Rankine, Tony Gregori, Angela Trizzino, Fred C. Stresing, Marc Ellerby

It's been a long year, but it's finally here . . . it's Rick and Morty Yearbook Vol. 1! Three deliriously fun seasonal specials and two space-hopping hooligans, all in one super-size collection.

Featuring the otherworldly talents of Rick and Morty superstars past and present, including James Asmus (Survival Street), Jim Festante (Survival Street), Alex Firer (The Onion), Brockton McKinney (Savage Squad), Dean Rankine (The Simpsons), Tony Gregori (TMNT), Fred C. Stresing (Invader ZIM), Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who), and more! Celebrate the seasons the Rick and Morty way, with Rick and Morty: Super Spring Break Special #1, Rick and Morty 10th Year Anniversary Special #1, and Rick and Morty: Rick or Treat Special #1.

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

DRACULAS BRUNCH CLUB GN

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251545

(W) Brian Gonsar (A / CA) Keenan Gaybba

Have you ever wondered how vampires got their taste for blood? In Dracula's Brunch Club, it all started with a crimson-red donut, dripping and oozing with spooky secrets-I mean, jelly. Dripping and oozing with non-spooky-tasting JELLY. Get ready to sink your fangs into the hilarious new graphic novel from debut authors Brian Gonsar and Keenan Gaybba!

Count Dracula is not your average vampire. Well, sure, he's undead, hates garlic, and will burn up in sunlight–but unlike other vampires, he has a knack for baking. And it's his brunch club's famous blood-orange-jelly donuts that give his fellow vampires the energy source they need to live forever. But when Transylvania experiences a mysterious jelly shortage, it allows his nemesis, Constantine, to swoop in and steal the brunch club-and the vampires' loyalty-from Dracula. But it's not just jelly donuts at stake. When townsfolk start to go missing, Dracula suspects Constantine has far more sinister motives lurking that could threaten everything vampires and humans have worked for. With the help of his chef and human friend, Elena, Dracula must find a new energy source before every vampire and human turns on him and he loses his coveted brunch club forever.

With a foreword from Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

ADVENTURE TIME ONI COMPACT COMICS ED VOL 01 DOWN MEMORY LANE

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251546

(W) Ryan North, Christopher Hastings (A) Shelli Paroline, Braden Lamb, Zachary Sterling, Phil Murphy, Ian McGinty (CA) Bree Lundberg

Take a trip down memory lane with this specially curated collection of ADVENTURE TIME-er, adventures!

From powerful psychic beings that eat years (and years and years and years and-) of Finn's memory, to suddenly appearing sisters (what do you mean you don't remember Adventure Time with Finn, Jake, and Gata?!), to Finn and Jake becoming sheriffs pursuing injustice across the endless sands of the desert (wait, they haven't been sheriffs this whole time?!), this specially sized collection of Adventure Time comics collects some of Finn & Jake's wildest adventures! Surely they . . . ring a bell?!

Collects issue #31-34, #46-49, and #54-57 of the original Adventure Time comics run!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

SESAME STREET THE AMAZING MUMFORDS CARD TRICK HC

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251547

(W) Joey Esposito (A) Sean Dove (CA) Erin Hunting

Stroll along Sesame Street and join The Amazing Mumford, The Count, Big Bird, and more of your favorite furry friends in adventures for readers of all ages with this hardcover edition of Sesame Street: The Amazing Mumford's Card Trick!

You're invited-The Amazing Mumford is taking the stage on Sesame Street for a night of magic! But when The Count volunteers to help with a trick, it does not go according to plan. All of the numbers have disappeared from Sesame Street! Can Mumford reverse his trick? Or are the numbers gone for good?

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

CALAVERA PI TP (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251548

(W) Marco Finnegan (A / CA) Marco Finnegan

Sometimes it takes a dead man to crack the case!

In 1925, Juan Calavera died a hero. After a career spent outside the law defending the Chicano barrios where the police refused to operate, he earned a reputation for fearlessness . . . and a gunshot in the stomach. Now, five years later, on D a de los Muertos, his restless spirit has been summoned from the grave to help a desperate former colleague unravel a kidnapping all too close to home. With only days to solve the case before he is called back to the underworld, can Calavera reveal the identity of the masked human trafficker known as La Fantasma before tragedy strikes again . . . and solve the mystery of his own murder in the process?

From the desk of rising star Marco Finnegan (Morning Star, Night People), walk the shadow-shrouded alleys of Hollywoodland to solve the mystery of Calavera-a newly resurrected private investigator whose first case is about to straddle the blood-soaked boundaries between the living and the dead!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

INVISIBLE DIFFERENCES GN

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251549

(W) Julie Dachez (A / CA) Mademoiselle Caroline

Translated for the very first time in English and available now in softcover, Invisible Differences is the deeply moving and intimate story of what it's like to live day-to-day with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Marguerite feels awkward, struggling every day to stay productive at work and keep up appearances with friends. She's sensitive, even irritable at times. She makes her environment a fluffy, comforting cocoon, alienating her boyfriend. The everyday noise and stimuli assaults her senses, the constant chatter of her coworkers working her last nerve. Then, when one big fight with her boyfriend finds her frustrated and dejected, Marguerite finally investigates the root of her discomfort: After a journey of tough conversations with her loved ones, doctors, and the internet, she discovers that she has Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, her life is profoundly changed-for the better.

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

AUTUMN KINGDOM TP VOL 01 THROUGH THE BLIGHT (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR251550

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Venture into the deathly dark fairy tale that's been hailed as one of the year's best new comics series from masters of horror Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Sixth Gun) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Saturn Returns)!

Fantasy novelist Andrew Kier takes his family on an idyllic vacation to the edge of a lush Swedish forest, where he hopes to finish writing his latest book in The Wraithbound Queen series. After his young daughters, Sommer and Winter, venture into the woods and find a clearing of statues nearby-featuring trolls, goblins, and a warrior queen missing her swordhand and weapon-a horde of fearsome fae creatures smash into their cabin and kidnap Andrew and his wife, Melissa. Sommer and Winter evade capture and flee into the forest, where they stumble upon a giant sword that mysteriously grants them the power to fight the monsters who stole their parents. As the girls slice their way to answers, centuries of horror and conflict are revealed, and they descend into the Autumn Kingdom to save their family-and their sisterly bond-if they're not too late. Collecting The Autumn Kingdom #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

