Gogogogo Go Ghost in Yen Press' June 2024 Solicits

Also Your Letter, Savage Fang, Excellent Property Rejects For Residents, My Oh My Atami Kun, Aria Of Beech Forest from Yen Press.

Article Summary Yen Press' June 2024 releases include manga and light novels with fantasy & comedy.

Hyeon A Cho's Your Letter and Kakkaku Akashi's Savage Fang lead the new titles.

Trails Of Chiyodaku vol 1 combines courtroom drama with otherworldly adventure.

Yugiri Aika's cozy Aria Of Beech Forest sets its whimsy in the forests of Ireland.

Hyeon A Cho's Your Letter, Kakkaku Akashi and Umashi's Savage Fang, Suu Minazuki's Excellent Property Rejects For Residents, Asa Tanuma's My Oh My Atami Kun, Aria Of Beech Forest by Yugiri Aika and Miyako Hiruzuka's Gogogogo Go Ghost as well as light novel Trails Of Chiyodaku by Fukurou Kogyoku and Jonsun all launch in Yen Press' June 2024 solicits and solicitations, shipping in July.

TRAILS OF CHIYODAKU LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN247882

(W) Fukurou Kogyoku (A) Jonsun

Akuto, a normal game-loving highschooler, and his older sister Tsukasa are summoned one day to a strange otherworld called Chiyodaku. There, a laidback princess tasks them with becoming judges for her kingdom and assigns them a difficult first case-a murder trial with a hero as the accused! Akuto must help his sister, who knows nothing about fantasy worlds and their logic, navigate eccentric courtroom characters as the siblings pursue the truth, no matter where it leads.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

YOUR LETTER GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN247888

(W) Hyeon A Cho (A) Hyeon A Cho

When middle schooler Sori Lee stood up for her friend against their entire class, she never expected to become their new target-but that's exactly what happens. So, when her friend decides to transfer schools, Sori decides to wipe the slate clean and does the same. Luckily, someone seems to be looking out for her this time, and on her first day, she finds a mysterious letter taped to the bottom of her desk inviting her on a scavenger hunt! Sori follows the trail of clues to try and uncover the identity of her benefactor, and as she explores all the curious and wonderful people and places around the school, begins to open her heart once more…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MISS SAVAGE FANG GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN247860

(W) Kakkaku Akashi (A) Umashi

Envil, known by the title "Savage Fang", was a renowned mercenary who should have died fighting in the civil war. Instead, he awoke back in time-inside the body of the very tyrant who started the war in the first place! Mylene Eltania was the world's most beautiful, most ruthless empress. With beautiful hair signaling her divine gift, and beauty beyond compare, she was a force to be reckoned with. Now, this mercenary has a second chance to fight back before it's too late. Mylene's beauty on the surface, but a savage beast rages below!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

EXCELLENT PROPERTY REJECTS FOR RESIDENTS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN247837

(W) Suu Minazuki

Yuugo Chayama is an unemployed high-school dropout renting a dirt-cheap apartment in a building nicknamed the "Loser Lodge." Everything is communal in this rickety seventy-year-old abode, from the bathrooms to the kitchen, but at least the rent is a mere five thousand yen! But then, one day, an angel named Hamuel descends with the heavens, having been given the hopeless mission of turning Yuugo's life around…! From the author of Heaven's Lost Property and Plunderer comes an all-new cohabitation comedy with a no-good cast!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MY OH MY ATAMI KUN GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN247862

(W) Asa Tanuma

High schooler Atami is living the dream. He's got incredibly good looks, and girls can't help asking him out nearly every day. There's just one problem, though-he's into guys, not girls! Even his gorgeous face haunts him, since it's all anyone seems to be interested in. Won't anyone see him for who he really is?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ARIA OF BEECH FOREST GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN247820

(W) Yugiri Aika

The witch Aria is a little shy. She's good at cooking and knitting. And she's a real whiz at growing herbs. As for what she's bad at? Why, that's magic! One fateful day, the sheltered girl encounters a talking wolf, who becomes her very first friend. Watch witch and wolf snuggle up in this comfy story with a touch of mystery set in the forests of Ireland!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

GOGOGOGO GO GHOST GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JAN247843

(W) Miyako Hiruzuka

After an illicit affair at work falls through, office worker Ushiro Akechi is wallowing in quiet desperation and stumbling towards ending it all. What she really needs is an older sister to talk her back from the edge… Luckily, she about to meet one-from the other side! Self-proclaimed Guardian Spiritual Older Sister Masako is ready and waiting to take Ushiro under her ghostly wing! Can they together turn a brush with the end into the start of a gloriously funny new partnership!?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

KIND OF A WOLF GN

YEN PRESS

JAN247854

(W) Machi Suehiro

Shiroki just wants a little bit of peace and quiet-time to chill with his cat and relax in between all his university classes. However, his next door neighbor, Hayato, seems unable to do anything without making a racket. Which is the last thing Shiroki wants to deal with on any given day. And so life goes on, until his cat decides to climb onto Hayato's balcony, leading Shiroki to an unexpectedly furry discovery…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

THIS WOLF IS NOT SCARY GN

YEN PRESS

JAN247879

(W) Riko Sakura

In a world where half-humans who evolved distinctly from animals reside, a tough and hard-headed wolf named Shirou is often misunderstood due to his gaudy appearance. Shirou is in love with Usami, a rabbit with eye-catching brown skin. Though Shirou being a carnivore has Usami on edge, after the wolf saves him from a pervert, Usami shows a vulnerable side to Shirou that no one else can see. But then, Shirou starts to want to mate with Usami!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MINATOS LAUNDROMAT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247859

(W) Yuzu Tsubaki (A) Sawa Kanzume

Akira is unsure of his feelings for Shin after receiving such passionate advances from the boy. But after watching Shin's performance at the sports festival, he understands the deep affection he has for Shin is not romantic love. That's when Akira runs into his high school teacher and former crush, Sakuma…!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

KISS THE SCARS OF THE GIRLS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247855

(W) Aya Haruhana

"I wish you would look only at me…" The story of the vampire girls comes to an end!! Saying goodbye to their friends and the vampire hunters, Emille and Eve are now sisters. But Emille grows worried over the fact that they haven't completed the "blood vow" and exchanged blood with each other yet. And as she listens to Eve's dream for their future, she begins to grow more and more concerned…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

FIFTEEN MINUTES BEFORE WE REALLY DATE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247839

(W) Perico

Now that their last winter vacation as high school students has ended, Natsuha goes to Tokyo for her college entrance exams, and Yuuki begins to consider the future of their relationship. But Natsuha seems to be…reluctant to do so? With the distance between them, the two are deep in their own thoughts…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

VAMPIRE & HIS PLEASANT COMPANIONS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JAN247884

(W) Narise Konohara (A) Marimo Ragawa

TV producer Sakairi has offered Al a chance to star in a TV drama again, and the shooting takes place in his hometown in America. Al asks Akira about going back to the States to take the gig, but…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

I WANT A GAL GAMER TO PRAISE ME GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN247845

(W) Geshumaro

Having leveled up from coach and student to gaming buddies in the same school club, Raito and Rion are having a blast! But as Raito emerges from his shell, Rion can't help but get this totally weird sensation when he hangs with her other gal pals… Just what could this feeling be?!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE CANON GOLDEN RULE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN247877

(W) Mugetsu (A) Abec

Asuna and Kirito narrowly thwarted Morte and his PK gang's assassination attempt! To solve the mystery of the dangerous poison pick he used in the attack, they head for the dark elf stronghold standing tall amidst the wasteland, Castle Galey. And after reuniting with their comrade Kizmel, she tells them all about Elven folklore-revealing an unexpected connection between the PK gang and the Fallen Elves…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

TRINITY SEVEN REVISION GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN247883

(W) Youichi Nishio (A) Kenji Saito

High school student Mitsunari Miyazawa had aspirations of becoming a screenwriter, but after being eviscerated by a demon, he's living a new life as a demon hunter! Unfortunately, he's off to a less-than-auspicious start, as a vicious demon clan is already gunning for him…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MY POISON PRINCESS IS STILL CUTE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247863

(W) Chihiro Sakutake

After relentlessly training under Loren's mentor to become the cutest couple ever, it's time for Loren to face the last boss-Poison Princess Raffy's father, the Demon King! But when a visit with him causes an enormous marital spat, a rift opens up between them…Will these lovebirds learn the art of compromise and build a relationship that will last through the ages?! Witness the fantabulous finale of these star-crossed lovers' life as newlyweds!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

WHEN I BECAME COMMONER BROKE OFF ENGAGEMENT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247885

(W) Kaoru Takanashi (A) Kenzi Oiwa, Kaya Kuramoto

Forcibly returned to the family from which she was taken as an infant, Anna's world is turned upside down in a whirl of unfamiliar experiences and unfamiliar faces. She may have lost her status, brother, and fiancé, but Anna's determined to show that her year of preparation wasn't for nothing as her new life as a commoner begins…!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SAINT NOPE MONSTER TAMER PASSING THROUGH GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247873

(W) Inumajin (A) Iidatoy, Falmaro

Kanata and her hero, Molmo the Beast Tamer, have finally arrived at the goblins' nest, where they discover that the goblins' leader is the reason they're attacking the townsfolk. Now it's Kanata's team against the strange-seeming ogre! Moreover, the smell of fluff is wafting from the Holy City!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

REFORMATION OF WORLD BY REALIST DEMON KING GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247869

(W) Ryosuke Hata (A) Manatsu Suzuki

On a quest to secure skilled craftsmen to expand his castle town, Astaroth teams up with a group of dwarves beset by a powerful necromancer. After coming up with a plan to retake the village, Astaroth marches upon his foe, but will he be able to emerge victorious and save the dwarves?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

TOUGE ONI PRIMAL GODS ANCIENT TIMES GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247881

(W) Kenji Tsurubuchi

On the journey to see Hitokoto-Nushi again, Ozuno narrates the tragedy that occurred at a shrine on the summit of Mount Katsuragi. Why did the beautiful and benevolent Hitokoto-Nushi go into seclusion? What caused Mount Katsuragi to change? The origin of Ozuno and the party's journey is finally revealed!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

YANA TOBOSO ARTWORKS BLACK BUTLER HC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247887

(W) Yana Toboso

The color black is absolutely luscious, and nowhere is more apparent than in the ever-expanding world of Black Butler! This fourth illustration collection from New York Times bestselling author Yana Toboso includes marvelous art from the manga's Blue Cult and Blue Memory arcs and the anime's Book of Murder and Book of the Atlantic arcs, as well as promotional art for the various Black Butler musicals and the Black Label product line. Presented as a deluxe beribboned hardcover tome as scrumptious as any sweet treat!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AKIRA TAKASUKIS CONJECTURE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247823

(W) Mikage Sawamura (A) Toji Aio

The truth behind Mana, the "Miracle Girl of Okutama," comes to light! Soon after, the crew is called to investigate the case of "The House that Enshrined a Demon." There, they find not relics of an Oni, but rather a human skull with a gaping hole! All this and more, as Professor Takatsuki and Naoya's hunt for the supernatural continues!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

RETURNERS MAGIC SHOULD BE SPECIAL GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247871

(W) Usonan (A) Wookjakga

Befitted with the new titles of Single Rankers, as well as Desir himself appointed as Technical Advisor to the Tower of Magic, Desir's party realizes that the challenges they will face from here on out will only become greater. Desir takes Romantica under his wing to train her into a third circle mage while Pram finds tutelage under a sword mage. However, during their training, they find an unexpected new ally…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

IM QUITTING HEROING GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JAN247846

(W) Quantum (A) Nori Kazato, Hana Amano

Former hero Leo and his friends in the Demon Queen's army head back to the demon realm, only to find a terribly polluted environment. At this rate, the demon realm is sure to be destroyed in a year…so it's time for Leo to roll up his sleeves and get to work on saving the land! Meanwhile, the Demon Queen Echidna has a problem of her own to take care of…?!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

GAME OF FAMILIA FAMILY GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247841

(W) Mikoto Yamaguchi (A) D. P

A climax in the Daba Kingdom-the clash of the powerful and the mad! As part of his scheme to save his sister who was kidnapped by Daba royal family, Sasae manipulates a battle for the throne from behind the scenes. The tangled plots of all the wicked men in the barbarian nation tighten into a knot as the showdown between Sasae and the Mad King of Daba begins!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JAN247833

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen, Asagi Tohsaka

After completing the mission at the abandoned city, it's time for the eighteenth platoon to take part in the Holy Light Festival, jointly held alongside the Sixth Assault Garden. Their event of choice? A haunted café! It's not all fun and games, however, as Nefakess's dark influence begins to creep upon Riselia…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

TO SAVE WORLD WAKE MORNING AFTER DEMI HUMAN GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247880

(W) Rekomaru Otoi

Having been labeled as enemies of God on a global broadcast, Tabata and the Ephiphany Maidens flee the human world and take shelter at Lina's home on Angel Island. But what awaits them is…a laid-back everyday life?! (Turns out people are pretty open-minded!) And with his new free time, Tabata has plenty of opportunity to engage in all sorts of morning-after activities…!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

REIGN OF THE SEVEN SPELLBLADES GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247870

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Sakae Esuno, Ruria Miyuki

Ophelia Salvadori has been consumed by the spell, and Pete has fallen into her clutches. Unwilling to give up hope, Oliver and the others prepare to descend into the depths of the chimera-filled labyrinth. Their mission-to save their friend…!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

JAN247847

(W) Patora Fuyuhara (A) Soto, Eiji Usatsuka

With Sue entering the mix, Touya's ever-expanding cadre of brides shows no signs of stopping! But he's not the only one with marriage on his mind, as the much-maligned prince of the Lihnea Kingdom has begun to set his sights on a bride himself… Meanwhile, as the search for more Babylon facilities bears fruit, what hidden secrets does Touya's latest find have in store for him?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

PRINCESS CONVENIENT PLOT DEVICES GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JAN247867

(W) Mamecyoro (A) Kazusa Yoneda, Mitsuya Fuji

Princess Octavia finds the maruaders and the kidnapped Sil in the true Sky Chamber-but as she and her allies attempt to carry out their rescue, they are attacked by Sil himself! But Octavia notices that Sil isn't acting like himself…Will she be able to snap her brother's lover out of whatever affliction he's under before Klifford is forced to cut him down?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JAN247844

(W) Murata

Uka's father mistakenly believes she is being bullied and tells her to transfer schools. With her father and her friends being equally important to her, Uka is determined to not give up on either, but…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

NO LONGER HEROINE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247864

(W) Momoko Koda

Hiromitsu unexpectedly gives Hatori handmade gloves for Christmas! Hatori realizes what a mess she's made of their day together, but now she's even more resolved-Hiromitsu is the one she wants. Luckily, Moe suggests they all go snowboarding over winter break, giving Hatori the perfect chance to push Nakajima and Rita together. After all, it's totally fine with her if they date, and that way Rita's out of the picture-but can Hatori handle a trip alongside her boyfriend and her old, longtime crush…?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

WHY RAELIANA ENDED AT DUKES MANSION GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247886

(W) Milcha (A) Whale

Raeliana is off to save Noah from the terrorists' trap, gun in hand and Adam in tow! But while hurrying down the dark and dangerous waterway, the ominous echoes of explosions reverberate from the direction her fiancé went in…and Raeliana is horribly unprepared for the scene that awaits her. When tragedy strikes, she is forced to come to terms with her feelings-and reveal her big secret!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SHY GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247876

(W) Bukimi Miki

To reclaim Tokyo from the influence of Amarariruku, Shy's team delves deeper into the black sphere. Shy, Ai, and the other heroes approach the tower where Utsuro awaits…but this time it's Inori who prevents them from going further! Can they overcome this foe and ascend to confront Utsuro?! The battle for Tokyo approaches its climax!!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JAN247824

(W) Zappon (A) Masahiro Ikeno, Yasumo

Winter has come to Zoltan, bringing a chilly wave to the normally temperate frontier region. Rit's offhanded comment-"If only we had a medicine that could draw in customers on such a cold day."-sets Red about developing a new product, making use of the knowledge he gained from previous adventures. Meanwhile, the Hero Ruti and her ally Tisse have stolen their party's airship and taken flight! But where could they be headed…?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ABANDONED EMPRESS GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JAN247818

(W) Yuna (A) INA

The dreadful moment Tia's been waiting for has finally come-Jieun has arrived! However, she soon realizes there's something different about Jieun as politics pit the two crown princess candidates against each other in various tests of competence. In order to protect herself and the people dear to her, Tia has chosen to become the head of house Monique…but as the noblist faction makes their move with an openly hostile Jieun as their new pawn, Tia learns once again that within the palace, there is no room for mercy.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS MAXED OUT GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

JAN247851

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Benio, Yuusuke Shiba

Although she keeps trying to stick to her motto of taking it easy every single day, having a new freeloader appear out of thin air makes it tough. Add hair-growing magic to the mix and you get a recipe for crazy…When will her live ever slow down?!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

JAN247832

(W) Ryoko Kui

To eat is to live. With the demon poised to sate his appetite on all the peoples of the surface, Laios is the only one who can stop the beast. What will become of the world, the dungeon, and of Falin? Find out in this final volume!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JAN247828

(W) Kafka Asagiri, Sango Harukawa (A) Neco Kanai

Atsushi and Akutagawa butt-heads! Dazai and Chuuya also butt-heads! The Bungou Stray Dogs cast have their mature moments…and some childish ones too!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

EMINENCE IN SHADOW GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

JAN247835

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Anri Sakano, Touzai

To save Mitsugoshi from being crushed in a power struggle, Cid abandons the name of Shadow and takes up the mantle of Super Elite Agent John Smith. Weaving a web of betrayal from the threads of chaos laid throughout the market, he finally succeed in entangling the mastermind, but will things ever be the same between him and the Shadow Garden…?!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

KONOSUBA GOD BLESSING WONDERFUL WORLD GN VOL 17

YEN PRESS

JAN247856

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Masahito Watari

Even after confronting the lady from the bath-or rather, the evil god Wolbach-Megumin still feels like something isn't quite right. It seems like Megumin has crossed paths with Wolbach before, and when Kazuma tries to ask about it, he realizes he's made a grave mistake…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 23

YEN PRESS

JAN247872

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Shinobu Shinotsuki, Chika Tojo

To give oneself over to the desire for victory, as all must do in war, is a sickness unto death. General Romel's heroic exploits resulted in the replenishment of the Imperial Southern Continent Expeditionary Army Corps. But the Empire, intoxicated by its wins in the South, has turned its eyes away from the growing ambition of the Reds in the east, and cannot feel the hateful stares of the world upon it.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

INSTANT DEATH ABILITY IS SO OVERPOWERED GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JAN247848

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse, Hanamaru Nanto

Yogiri and Tomochika continue on their way through the Tower of the Trial in hopes of escaping before it comes to light that Yogiri has not only killed the Dark God, but has also started to do significant damage to the tower itself. The other participants are not so understanding, however, and seem determined to stop the two high schoolers at every turn. At the same time, the Sage Aoi follows Yogiri and Tomochika's tracks to the tower just in time to witness the arrival of an infamous Aggressor known as the Hedgehog. As ever more supernatural beings converge on the swordmaster's trial, it becomes clear that getting to the capital will be even more of a chore than Yogiri and Tomochika had imagined.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247821

(W) Miya Kazuki (A) You Shiina

A frigid winter melts away to reveal spring celebrations Rozemyne is given a harsh choice to make upon her return to Ehrenfest. The Leisegangs are now the dominant power after the winter purge, and their plans are sowing the seeds of distrust within the archducal family. Even so, Rozemyne forges ahead, and her unique way of life gradually inspires change around her. As spring approaches, so does the celebratory feast. The preparations include a long-overdue meeting with lower-city merchants, divine protections rituals, furthering the education of the next High Bishop, and a magnificent tale told at the closed country gate. Can the archducal family break tradition and heal the divide between factions? Watch Ehrenfest's ambitious younger generation unite in this volume of this biblio-fantasy! Also includes two short stories and four-panel manga by You Shiina.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

OTHERSIDE PICNIC LIGHT NOVEL OMNIBUS VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247865

(W) lori Miyazawa (A) shirakaba

Contains the Complete Volumes 7-8 Satsuki Uruma-a young woman of considerable importance to Toriko who disappeared while studying the Otherside. She has menaced Toriko and Sorawo many times as an apparition, but now, she makes her boldest move yet towards the latter. In an act of desperation, Sorawo resolves to use everything she knows about the occult to finally "exorcize" her. Enlisting the help of not just Toriko, but Kozakura, DS Research, and even former cult leader and high schooler Runa Urumi, Sorawo leads the charge on a funeral operation. But once that's behind them, there's something else Sorawo must face; a genuine confession of love from Toriko, with only one week to respond. Through a series of conversations with herself and those around her, Sorawo begins to reinterpret their relationship… Sorawo and Toriko's bizarre tale of exploration and survival is coming to a climax!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

FULL METAL PANIC SHORT STORIES COLL ED HC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN247840

(W) Shouji Gatou (A) Shikidouji

Contains the Complete Volumes 4-6! Vol. 4: With his loyal(ish) assistant Chidori Kaname by his side, Sagara Sousuke is ready for his new career as a private investigator for Jindai High. Whether it's the murder of endangered snails or a local scam operation, Detective Sousuke is on the case! Vol. 5: Problem-solver Sagara Sousuke is at it again, from negotiating peace between warring playground factions to dueling for control of a dojo! Oh, and don't forget leading a yakuza turf war in a mascot suit! Vol. 6: Leaving the mercenary life behind sounds nice-until you realize high school is a battlefield of its own! Navigating romance, subbing in for a movie actor, drafting a prospective student pamphlet… It's all just as intense for Sagara Sousuke!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

CLASSROOM FOR HEROES NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN247830

(W) Shin Araki (A) Haruyuki Morisawa

Retired Hero Blade is enjoying school life to the fullest. Now that he's made one hundred friends, he plans to relax and take in the "normal" life. But that may not be possible, what with the Overlord's daughter declaring Blade her rival, a battle royale breaking out in class, and a monster bird attacking the capital. Plus, Earnest attempts a fiery diet, and it turns out Blade never learned to swim. Each school day brings a new adventure, and a new chance for Blade to make even more friends!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

BRIDE OF BARRIER MASTER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247826

(W) Kureha

Hana's had her hands full. She's keeping her husband's advances at bay, sent a terrorist organization packing, saved the school from destruction, and rescued her twin sister from the clutches of their terrible parents! At this point, flying under the radar is simply impossible. News about her has spread far and wide, finally reaching the ears of an Obsidian rank practitioner named Yukizasa Sankourou. He's an old friend of Saku's and is vehemently opposed to his buddy's marriage to Hana. He won't stop at just voicing his opinions either, he's willing to meddle and he's not above teaming up with the Ichise parents in their continued efforts to get Hana out of the picture.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

EMINENCE IN SHADOW LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JAN247836

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Touzai

All is well at the Midgar Academy for Dark Knights, but then something wicked suddenly draws near: The students are vanishing one by one-even Cid's older sister Claire! Zeta of the Seven Shadows sets off to investigate while Cid and Alexia embark for Claire's room where they find…ancient scripts, a cool magic circle, and spells that seem like they have great meaning and yet absolutely no meaning whatsoever?!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SASAKI & PEEPS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247874

(W) Buncololi (A) Kantoku

The alien behind the recent UFO sightings, whom Sasaki has nicknamed Type Twelve, insists that the others act as her family to teach her the value of human culture. Futarishizuka and Sasaki, however, just want her to go home. It may look like they're only playing house, but the fight for humanity's future rages on. At the same time, a suspicious website announces that the proxy war's next game will be held on an isolated island. Don't be fooled-things may sound like a slice-of-life, but this middle-aged man and his pet java sparrow can't take it easy yet!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

CONTRACT BETWEEN SPECTER & SERVANT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN247831

(W) Michiru Fushino

Masamichi almost died in a hit-and-run, but was rescued by a mysterious, handsome man named Shino. Shino offered to save him on the condition that Masamichi becomes his "food" and it turns out he is actually a powerful specter. Now bound by this strange contract, Masamichi moves in with him. Disguised as a human, Shino runs an antique shop. Spirits reside in the store's wares, and it's said that they bring good luck to customers they're compatible with. Though Shino is unsociable, he is a great cook so Masamichi starts to feel comfortable with this new living situation. Then, a female writer visits wanting to use the store as material for her project…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

AGENT OF THE FOUR SEASONS NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247819

(W) Kana Akatsuki (A) Suoh

After the long-awaited return of the Agent of Spring, Hinagiku Kayo, and New Year's surprise attack on Summer and Autumn, the Four Seasons have formed an unprecedented united front. While they successfully overcame many challenges and hardships, a new challenge has arisen. The Hazakura sisters have become the first dual Agents in history. Is this a good or bad omen? Summer has arrived, and the Agents' story begins once more.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ASSOCIATE PROF AKIRA TAKATSUKIS CONJECTURE NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247822

(W) Mikage Sawamura (A) Toji Aio

It's spring, and Naoki is now a second-year college student. As usual, he's working as Professor Takatsuki's assistant. One day, Takatsuki receives a request from a woman working in an architectural firm. What's the truth behind the creepy things happening in the office related to the number four? In June, a weekly magazine publishes an article about the appearance of a mermaid, causing quite the stir. The fervor about mermaids heats up even in Takatsuki's lecture. On such a day, a dapper British gentleman wanders onto campus-and he's Takatsuki's uncle?! Unexpectedly, the man tells Naoki about Takatski's sorrowful past. Then on a day off, they go investigate the area where the mermaid appeared. There, they meet a boy who tells them that his mother turned into a mermaid.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ISHURA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247849

(W) Keiso (A) Kureta

The city quivers in the wake of the destruction wrought by Alus. Taking advantage of the chaos in a bid to reclaim power, Iriolde-the ringleader once exiled by the 29-begins to move. With plots and schemes tangling together, the Sixways Eshibition is thrown into the second great battle. Lucnoca smiles in anticipation of another worthy opponent. Then, the "certain death" that the Psianop kept concealed is revealed to be-!?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MAGICAL REVOLUTION REINCARNATED PRINCESS GENIUS NOVEL SC VOL

YEN PRESS

JAN247858

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi

As Anis and Euphie continue their magical revolution, they must further advance magicology-and to that end, Anis plans to build a new city!? Euphie is there to support her all the way!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

BUNGO STRAY DOGS SIDE STORY AYATSUJI VS NYOGOKU NOVEL SC

YEN PRESS

JAN247827

(W) Kafka Asagiri, Sango Harukawa

A brilliant investigator known as the "man-slaughtering detective," Yukito Ayatsuji has an ability so deadly that he's assigned a minder, rookie Special Division agent Mizuki Tsujimura, to monitor him. And when Ayatsuji is tasked with solving a murder case, who should be pulling the strings behind the scenes but his archnemesis…Natsuhiko Kyougoku?!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JAN247834

(W) nigozyu (A) Umibouzu

Kimihiko Kimizuka was once the assistant to two ace detectives, and after achieving a miracle, the sequel was ordinary life. The Ritual of Sacred Return was supposed to be the moment world peace was achieved-but instead, it was discovered that this was a product of false memories. As the search for the truth begins, it seems the memories of another Tuner, Rill, may hold the key…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

GENIUS PRINCE RAISING NATION DEBT TREASON NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN PRESS

JAN247842

(W) Toru Toba (A) Falmaro

The trouble in the Empire has finally subsided, but that doesn't mean Wein can rest easy. Relations between the East and West are more strained than ever, and there's new trouble at home. A movement for independence is brewing in Natra, and Ninym's been caught in the center of it. Things are looking grim-and that's when Falanya reveals something that could change the kingdom forever!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN PRESS

JAN247857

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Ao Nekonabe

In the aftermath of Elletear's attack, nothing is certain about the war between the Empire and the Sovereignty. Kissing surrenders to Iska to avenge her uncle, and the two join up with Alice and the others to travel to a forbidden land in search of answers. There, they learn the truth of the astral swords, the calamity at the center of the planet, and the terrible future that awaits…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

KID FROM DUNGEON BOONIES MOVED STARTER TOWN NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN PRESS

JAN247853

(W) Toshio Satou (A) Nao Watanuki

With Eve now in possession of a perfect Demon Lord's body, Lloyd takes off after her and toward the final battle. Once called the weakest boy in the village, he is now a hero, carrying his friends' hopes on his capable shoulders. Meanwhile, Eve follows her desires to the depths of the Last Dungeon, one move away from achieving her wish. Even the villagers of Kunlun couldn't stop Eve's powerful trump card. There's only one person who can beat her-Lloyd, of course!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN PRESS

JAN247838

(W) Mato Sato (A) Nilitsu

Menou and her group press deeper into the City of Ruins to reach the Astrologer who controls the Starhusk, the key to defeating Hakua. Instead, they find a Lost One who should've died a thousand years ago. During the confusion, Genom attacks. Will Menou be able to overcome a foe even Master Flare couldn't put down?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN PRESS

JAN247825

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

The ninth stratum is a large-scale PvP event where players are divided into two opposing kingdoms! All the guilds are scheming about alliances and enemies, but naturally, everyone is interested in who Maple Tree will ally with. As Maple exchanges information with her rivals and receives invitations from competing guilds like the Order of the Holy Sword, she has a lot to consider… And yet, under such circumstances, she gets a special quest! To complete it, she'll have to use almost all her skills and drain her MP. How will she overcome the biggest crisis she's faced so far!?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN PRESS

JAN247852

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Benio

I've been killing slimes for 300 years, and my family has finally decided on my birthday! We didn't have a date until now (mainly because I forgot it…), but my daughters are going to celebrate it with me this year, and I'm really, really excited! Later, I meet the goddess of fate (I can't be surprised anymore!), I help out a phantom thief (and my family grows), and I visit a strange land where there are no slimes! I'll share another short story from a drama CD at the end, so don't miss it!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

RE ZERO SLIAW LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 25

YEN PRESS

JAN247868

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

Subaru Natsuki is determined to make it through the Pleiades Tower without losing anyone, and he's willing to die however many times it takes. It's going to take more than just guts to get everyone out and Subaru's still only one man. Luckily, his friends won't let him brave the challenges of the tower alone. And then it appears-his own book of the dead, a record of pasts that never came to be…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ITAEWON CLASS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JAN247850

(W) Kwang jin

The world is made up of strings of fateful encounters, and in this story, they cross in the middle of Itaewon. Saeroyi Park is out on the streets promoting his new restaurant. Geunsoo Jang, illegitimate son to Daehee Jang and younger brother of Geunwon, is giving his friend Yiseo a ride to the club. Geunwon Jang, feeling threatened by Geunsoo's potential as the company heir, has gifted his brother a malfunctioning scooter. And Yiseo Jo, social media star and all-around genius, is thrown off said scooter when the brakes stop working-and lands right in Saeroyi's arms!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SEE YOU IN MY 19TH LIFE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JAN247875

(W) Lee Hye (A) Lee Hye

Seoha finally remembers how he and Jieum first met-but the return of someone from Jieum's past does not bode well for their future…especially when that someone was the reason for their separation in the first place. Meanwhile, Chowon is finding Doyun's defenses an impenetrable fortress. They say there's nothing a bit of alcohol can't solve, however…and what's a better way to bond than a couple of drinks to bring those walls crumbling down?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

7FATES CHAKHO GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247817

(W) HYBE (A) HYBE

As the hunters's confrontation with Bulti comes to an end, they discover someone else tied closely to their fate and past lives. However, as the side of justice gains more allies, so do the Beom continue to gather their strength. Furthermore, a chance encounter reveals Zeha's secrets, testing the group's trust. Will the hunters prevail against the ever-growing strength of their enemies?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

OVERGEARED GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JAN247866

(W) Saenal (A) Team Argo

Grid, joined by Huroi (much to Grid's dismay), is on the hunt for rare special items in a frozen wasteland. He's confident in his new status as "The Apostle of Justice," but his hubris could be his downfall as his strength increases, so does the level of the nasty characters that come across his way. Just what kind of monsters and players await our hero?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MY GENTLY RAISED BEAST GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247861

(W) Early Flower (A) Yeoseulki

With Joseph, the descendent of Barahan by her side, Adellai tries for the throne as the leader of the divine beasts. Fearing a war may break out between the humans and divine beasts, Blondina does her best to try and protect Amon. Can Blondina put a stop to her power hungry step-sister?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

THE BOXER GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JAN247878

(W) JH (A) JH

With the fight between Yu and Fabrizio commencing, the Santorinos' reputation for playing dirty is on full display. Bribing referees, doping, and even targeting Carmen are just a few of the many devious ploys the brothers use to gain the upper hand. However, they're not the only ones with tricks up their sleeves. And as the bout continues, it becomes harder to tell who the real monster is…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

