Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #137, catwoman, Gotham War

The Good Guys And Bad Guys Of Batman #137 And Gotham War (Spoilers)

Batman #137 spoilers ahead... Gotham War is upon us, Red Hood chooses Catwoman, Damian Wayne chooses Batman., but what about everyone else?

Batman #137 spoilers ahead… nothing too major though. In Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines, Catwoman tell Batman what she had done, and how she recruited the henchmen of Gotham and turned them into high-end cat burglars, unavailable to Gotham's criminal Big Bads. With the Bat characters having to choose sides. With Red Hood choosing Catwoman, Damian Wayne choosing Batman, and everyone else erring on the wishy-washy fence. But what of the bad guys?

We have The Riddler paraphrasing Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part II, about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer. But he seems on the outs as well. And in Batman #137, out this week, we get a look at those who are making their own plans and bringing The Mad Hatter in…

…. alongside Professor Pyg, Two-Face, The Calendar Man, Scarecrow, Black Mask, Firebug, The Ventriloquist and Scarface. And as they make their plans to deal with Catwoman, everyone but Damian Wayne, make their plans to deal with Batman…

But it turns out some of his former enemies are taking another route.

And now Bruce Wayne is (almost) on his own… any more to come?

At least he is asking the question, if Batman's cyborg hand under his control, or is Bruce Wayne himself, literally under the thumb? But as we've seen, it's not just about Batman and Catwoman. There are other people in this story as well…

BATMAN #137 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN GOTHAM WAR)

DC COMICS

JUL232769

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR PART 2! Batman descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his reign of terror? Should they? The Gotham War continues in this second chapter! In Shops: Sep 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!