Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #4 Preview: Clubbing Catastrophe

The Sirens hit the hottest nightclub in Gotham in Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #4, but alien despot Despero has explosive plans for Earth!

Article Summary Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #4 hits stores on July 23rd, featuring the Sirens robbing a space-themed nightclub

Alien despot Despero owns the club and plans to destroy Earth, leading to chaos and mayhem for our anti-heroines

Expect appearances from deadly DJs, alien hotties, dancers, mutants, a UFO, and plenty of fiery destruction

MEN MAY BE FROM MARS, BUT BADDIES ARE FROM VENUS! There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner–the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #4

DC Comics

0525DC028

0525DC029 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #4 Noobovich Cover – $4.99

0525DC030 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #4 Guillem March Cover – $4.99

0525DC031 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #4 Guillem March Cover – $6.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Haining (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

In Shops: 7/23/2025

SRP: $3.99

