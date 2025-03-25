Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Graham Nolan Comes Out Against Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman

Bane co-creator Graham Nolan comes out against Nick Dragotta's design of Absolute Bane as seen in Absolute Batman #9

Article Summary Graham Nolan criticizes Nick Dragotta's new Bane design in Absolute Batman #9, calling it an abomination.

Controversy over Bane's appearance: Nolan prefers BTAS and Arkham Asylum versions.

Bleeding Cool also disapproves of Absolute Bane, questioning design choices like green skin and gun-wielding ability.

Absolute Batman #9 releases June 11, 2025, featuring Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's new story arc.

Comic book artist Graham Nolan posts regarding the appearance of the new version of Bane appearing in upcoming issues of Absolute Batman, redesigned by Nick Dragotta with Scott Snyder for DC Comics, and Graham is not happy. He writes "As the designer /co-creator of Bane…this is a terrible abomination." When asked, "Is it the head?", he replied "We can start there". When asked if there was room for other interpretations of the character, he replied "Of course. Many have, and done excellent interpretations. This is not one of them." He also doesn't like the Dark Knight Rises version but does approve of versions portrayed by "BTAS, Young Justice, Arkham Asylum among others."

Bleeding Cool agrees, this version of Bane is a terrible abomination, he's not green, he doesn't have those sticky out ears or massive lips, and even more, he's appearing in Absolute Batman and not The Incredible Hulk, which is where the Abomination belongs… but as for Absolute Bane, by only worry is that I can't see how he can shoot those guns with fingers like that. Maybe something else is going on, and it's a number of kids standing on each other's shoulders inside a Bane suit… Absolute Batman #9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be published on the 11th of June.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!