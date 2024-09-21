Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: frank quitely, grant morrison

Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely To Sign We3 In Glasgow Next Week

Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely to sign the twentieth anniversary edition of We3 with a forward by James Gunn, in Glasgow next week

Grant Morrison doesn't do a lot of signing events these days. Neither does Frank Quitely. Doing them together is even rarer. But if they were ever to do a signing together, it would probably be in Glasgow and be for the new twentieth-anniversary edition of We3 (now DC Black Label rather than DC Vertigo) with a foreword by James Gunn. And that's what's happening at Glasgow's Forbidden Planet on Friday, the 27th of September. I mean, you can probably bring your Flex Mentallo, All-Star Superman or Multiplicity as well. Just maybe not your Authority or Jupiter's Legacy, mind. Or Grant might want to add some of his own words…

WE3 THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION HC BOOK MARKET FRANK QUITELY COVER (MR)

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Frank Quitely

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of comics' masterpieces. From the legendary duo of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely comes the journey of three house pets weaponized for lethal combat by the government, on the run and searching for home. Collecting the complete and expanded series with an extensive behind-the-scenes section. Featuring a brand-new Direct Market variant cover by Frank Quitely! Retail: $24.99 In-Store Date: 9/24/2024

"Writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely deliver the emotional journey of WE3 – three house pets weaponized for lethal combat by the government – as they search for "home" and ward off the shadowy agency who created them. Deep inside a top-secret U.S. Air Force research facility, a revolution in cybernetics is taking shape. Using ordinary domestic animals for their test subjects, the scientists of Project AWE have created a new class of cyborgs — flesh-and-metal creatures designed to rule the battlefields of tomorrow. The project's crowning achievement is a trio of prototypes code-named WE3 — each one custom-built and trained to work as specialists within a team. With their nervous systems enhanced and supplemented by cutting-edge military hardware, WE3 are the ultimate smart weapons — programmable yet autonomous, loyal yet utterly ruthless. But successful as they are, WE3 are still only prototypes, to be dismantled when their testing is complete. Inside their fearsome mechanical shells, however, are three lost pets whose amplified traits include the will to survive— an instinct which proves to be even stronger than their makers knew. Faced with destruction, WE3 runs —out into a frightening and confusing world, where they are now as much of a threat as those who hunt them. Relentlessly pursued, WE3 fights with the combined firepower of a battalion — and a faint, warm memory of somewhere called "Home.""

