The Last of Us: Pascal Can Relate to "Pretty Fiercely Protective" Joel

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal explains why Joel being "pretty fiercely protective" is a character trait that Pascal can relate to.

Any time an actor can achieve the level of empathy that Pedro Pascal has with his character of Joel Miller on HBO's The Last of Us, it's a blessing because of how much of his heart and soul we see him connecting with the surrogate daughter in Ellie (Bella Ramsey) he never had. Since the premiere episode "When You're Lost in the Darkness" in 2023, we've seen Joel go from a loving single father who loved and cared for his daughter to losing everything in a matter of hours as society functionally collapses. By the end of season one, Joel completely changes and rediscovers his heart through the relationship he builds with Ellie. Pascal spoke to People about why he shares so much in common with Joel.

The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal on Being as "Fiercely Protective" as Joel

When Pascal asked about why Joel Miller resonates with him, "I'm pretty fiercely protective," Pascal said ahead of the season 2 premiere. "I'm protective of the people that I love. And I think that's probably the main component that I relate to." He also described the mental toll suffering the grind of immersing himself in the role, "It's this experience, more than any I've had. It's hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel. In a way, that isn't very healthy. And so, I kind of feel their pain, I suppose, so I suppose I was in an unhealthy mindset."

The season one finale saw Joel make his fateful decision to save his traveling companion after it's revealed that a pioneering surgeon may have found a way to save humanity from its fungal apocalypse, and the key lies in Ellie and her immunity. Knowing the surgery meant Ellie's death, Joel made his fateful decision and killed any militia standing in his way to the presiding surgeon in the process. Season two will see the ramifications of Joel's decision and its aftermath. The Last of Us premieres on April 13th on HBO and Max. For more, including Pascal talking about the cast and crew's dedication and series' catharsis, you can check out the piece.

