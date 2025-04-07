Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Asmodee, Twin Sails

Twin Sails Interactive Has Parted Ways From Asmodee

Twin Sails Interactive announced today that they have parted ways with Asmodee and will move on as an indipendent company

The studio retains full autonomy and entire staff, keeping game rights.

CEO Nicolas Godement expresses excitement for the new chapter ahead.

Focus remains on creative titles with strong visual identities.

Twin Sails Interactive announced this morning that they have officially parted ways with parent company Asmodee to become their own independent studio. The company was originally known as Asmodee Digital when it was founded in 2016, but it was rebranded back in August 2022. Since then, they have been producing games as they normally were, but still a part of the parent company. The team did not reveal any of the terms that they came to for the separation; all we do know is that they gained "full autonomy" and retained the entire staff, including company heads. It also appears they have kept the rights to many of the games they made over the years, including Gloomhaven, News Tower, BloomTown, and more. We have several quotes from this morning's announcement from the team as they now push ahead on their own.

Twin Sails Interactive Becomes Independent

"This is an exciting new chapter for Twin Sails Interactive," said Nicolas Godement, CEO of Twin Sails Interactive. "Our time within Asmodee provided us with invaluable experience, and we are grateful for the collaboration that helped shape our journey. Now, as an independent publisher, we move forward with confidence, ready to pursue our bold and energized vision for the future."

Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, added: "We are proud to see Twin Sails Interactive set sail towards new horizons under the leadership of its passionate management team. This transition marks an exciting new chapter, ensuring continuity while allowing both Asmodee and Twin Sails Interactive to thrive in their respective areas of expertise. We look forward to Twin Sails Interactive continuing to meet success and innovate, bringing fresh, engaging experiences to players worldwide – and wish them a journey filled with success, creativity, and new opportunities."

"At Twin Sails Interactive, we believe every game deserves dedicated expertise and care," said Laurent Lichnewsky, Production Director. "That's why each title is championed by a dedicated 'Triforce'—a producer, brand manager, and game designer—who work closely with the developer to shape the game's creative vision, a strong market positioning, and overall quality. From production oversight to porting, localization, and QA, we're committed to delivering polished, high-impact experiences to players worldwide."

"We will continue to champion creative titles with strong visual identities and passionate teams behind them," added Adrien Rotondo, Marketing Director. "Our goal is to work with our partner studios to create long-lasting game brands that grow through updates, new content, and new titles in the series".

