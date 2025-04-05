Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Absolute Batman #7 Preview: Freeze's Chilling Gotham Debut

Mr. Freeze makes his first appearance in the Absolute Universe in Absolute Batman #7, as Victor Fries's origin story connects to both the Ark M experiment and the Joker.

MR. FREEZE MAKES HIS ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE DEBUT—STARTING HERE! It's about to get icy cold in Gotham City…as we reveal the connections between a young, up-and-coming scientist named Victor Fries, his history with the Ark M experiment, and what it all has to do with the mysterious Joker. A bombastic two-parter with a guest artist, the one and only super-star Marcos Martín, starts here!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7

DC Comics

0225DC044

0225DC045 – Absolute Batman #7 Mico Suayan Cover – $5.99

0225DC046 – Absolute Batman #7 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover – $5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Marcos Martin (CA) Nick Dragotta

In Shops: 4/9/2025

SRP: $4.99

