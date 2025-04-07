Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Peacemaker, Bridgerton, The White Lotus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, Peacemaker, High Potential, Bridgerton, The White Lotus, John/Carlile, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Talamasca, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, Max's Peacemaker, ABC's High Potential, Amber Ruffin/WHCD, NBC's SNL, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Netflix's Bridgerton, HBO's The White Lotus, Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Adult Swim's Oh My God…Yes!, AMC's Dark Winds, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, NBC's Suits LA, CBS's Watson, CBS's The Equalizer, CBS's Tracker, NBC's The Americas, CBS's An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Talamasca, It: Welcome to Derry, Peacemaker, High Potential, Amber Ruffin/WHCD, SNL, Bridgerton, The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, Elton John & Brandi Carlile, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 7, 2025:

The Talamasca Teaser: Sometimes, Even The Watchers Get Watched

It: Welcome to Derry Gets Spotlight in "Coming Soon to Max" Trailer

Peacemaker Season 2 Previewed in New "Coming Soon to Max" Trailer

High Potential Season 2 More Than 13 Eps; "Satisfying Answers" Coming

Amber Ruffin Was Going to "Act All the Way Out" During WHCD Gig

SNL 50: We Nearly Missed SNL's 3rd Morgan Wallen/"God's Country" Joke

SNL Cut For Time: Black, Thompson Can't Quite Find "The Great Battle"

Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Logan Lerman Joins Series Cast

Bridgerton: Celebrate "Polin Day" with This Wedding Dance BTS Look

Flamin' Hot SNL Sees Jack Black, "Ms. Eggy" & More Bring the Heat

The Boys/Supernatural, The Pitt & Lestat Rocks! BCTV Daily Dispatch

The White Lotus S03E08: "Amor Fati" Preview; Season 3 Finale Clues

Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E05, Oh My God…Yes! S01E06 Previews

Dark Winds Season 3: Check Out Our S03E05: "Coal Mine Canyon" Preview

The Righteous Gemstones S04E05 "You Shall Remember": Unholy Trouble

Suits LA Honors John Amos & More: Our S01E07: "Good Times" Preview

Watson: What's Still to Come This Season (Our S01E09-S01E13 Previews)

The Equalizer Season 5: Updated Eps. 15 & 16, Season Finale Previews

Tracker Season 2: Our E16: "The Mercy Seat" Preview (Trailer, Images)

The Americas: Check Out Our Episode 9: "The West Coast" Preview

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile Preview/Viewing Guide

