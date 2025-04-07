Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: macclesfield, R.E. Burke

R.E. Burke Returns To Comic Cons With Macclesfield's Macc-POW in June

After being detained in the USA for nineteen days, R.E. Burke returns to comic cons in June, with Macclesfield's Macc-POW.

Recently, Bleeding Cool covered the creative lineup for the upcoming Macc-POW, the Macclesfield's Comic Art Festival. A relatively small show with some relatively big names, such as Tom Scioli, Charlie Adlard and Sean Phillips. But no one has grabbed the headlines recently as much as their latest addition to the line-up. MACC POW has added R.E. Burke, returning to the show, "who was recently detained on a backpacking trip around the USA. Her harrowing end to that trip is something she is now turning into a comic, documenting exactly what happened to her whilst over there. We're thrilled she'll be returning to Macclesfield and that she is back home safe and sound now." As a result of much media coverage, she may be the most famous of all the guests at the show this June.

The Macclesfield's Comic Art Festival, now in its tenth year, will be hosted from the 26th to the 29th of June, with a one day comics market in the Town Hall. As well as Lew Stringer, Tor Freeman, Michael and Keli Lark, Rachael Smith, Ahmed Raafat, Mike Perkins, David Leach, Sonia Leong, Jacob Phillips, Mollie Ray, Emma Reynolds, Laura Howell, Kev Sutherland, Roger Langridge, Mister Hope, Ellie Dixon, Time Bomb Comics, Jim Medway, Nick Moffat, Feltham Edwards, The Graphic Novel Reading Room, and The Lakes.

"MACC-POW! returns for its' 10th celebratory YEAR with a full weekend celebrating comic book art in the heart of MACCLESFIELD IN CHESHIRE. A truly unique event for the town that brings together both local and international creators in a leap and one-single-bound! Get up-close and personal with legendary comic pros, and the bright stars of the future, as we celebrate this wonderful world with a diverse mix of amazing creators. Our main exhibitors day takes place once again in the listed TOWN HALL BUILDING on Saturday June 28th (10-4PM) with three rooms bursting with incredible creators exhibiting their work and workshops, thanks to the continued support of Macclesfield Town Council. But this is just for starters, check back for our full programme over the next few months, this year's anniversary is going to be one to remember!"

Macclesfield is a small market town in Cheshire, in the North West of England, just south of Manchester. A population of around 55,000, it was a major silk-manufacturing centre in the mid-18th century, home to breadmakers Hovis then and Astra Zeneca now, it has multiple mill buildings still standing, as well as Georgian buildings such as the Town Hall and former Sunday School, while its St Alban's Church was designed by Augustus Pugin. It gained the nickname Treacle Town, when a horse-drawn wagon overturned and spilt its load of treacle onto the street, which the poor scooped off the road…

