R.E. Burke Banned From The USA in the Daily LITG, 7th of April 2025
R.E. Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
- R.E. Burke's 10-year US ban captivates Bleeding Cool readers, topping the most-read charts yesterday.
- Discover R.E. Burke's travel restrictions and their impact on the comic industry landscape.
- Explore top stories from yesterday, including Elton John and Brandi Carlile's TV guide.
- Dive into Bleeding Cool's daily LITG, celebrating six years of pop culture news.
R.E. Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years
- An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile Preview/Viewing Guide
- The Pitt Season 2 Set 10 Months After Season 1, Over Holiday Weekend
- Tom Brevoort Ensures Bleeding Cool Won't Run An Article About Him
- Todd "Tariffs" McFarlane Ups Prices in the Daily LITG, 5th April 2025
- Yellowjackets S03 Finale Has "A Lot of Answers"; Nickerson "Nailed It"
- The White Lotus S03E08: "Amor Fati" Preview; Season 3 Finale Clues
- Two Absolute Comics Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Universal Distribution & Ad Populum To Buy Diamond Comics After All?
- Alliance Entertainment Won't Lose Diamond Comics Without A Fight
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Forbidden Planet Camden Opened With Al Ewing, Ram V And Dave Gibbons
- Todd McFarlane Hit By Tariffs in the Daily LITG, 6th of April 2025
LITG one year ago… Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic
- Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
- Have Planetary Fans Been Sleeping On The Outsiders? (Spoilers)
- Ghost Machine Launches Grab The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles April O'Neil 1:4 Statue Unveiled by PCS
- The Truth About Lobo's 4th Grade Teacher (House Of Brainiac Spoilers)
- Major Redundancies Hit IDW Publishing Tonight
- More Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Titan, 2000AD & Oni Omnibuses For 2024
- McFarlane Reveals Superman: Ghost of Krypton Sketch Edition 4-Pack
- Green Lantern #10 Preview: The Quest for Batteries
- Batman of Earth-22 Knightmare Edition Figure Revealed by McFarlane
- Kate Beaton's Ducks Was The Biggest Selling Canadian Book In 2023
- The Return Of Godzilla-Meets-Walking Dead Comic, Enormous
- Cecil Castellucci To Become Her Own Comic Book, With Artist Tattoos
- Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic in The Daily LITG 6th of April 2024
LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal"
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Mysterious New Season 3 Ship
- When Dan DiDio Was Going To Kill Off Nightwing In Infinite Crisis
- Community: The Movie Filming Listed As Kicking Off This June
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 Sneak Preview: What Did Troi See?
- Gail Simone Talks Up Mark Waid & Dan Mora's Shazam
- Howard Chaykin Lets Us Know What He Thinks About Hamilton
- Dan Slott Challenges Kieron Gillen As Marvel's Top Punmeister
- Marvel Tells Us Where Mary Jane Watson's Babies Came From (Spoilers)
- Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest
- Ike Perlmutter, A Huge Donor To Both Trump & Gender-Affirming Surgery
- Oni Press Returnability on All Original Single Issues This Year
- Hulk #181 CGC 8.5 Stolen In Canada, Stores Watch Out For Seller
- Diamond Retailer 2023 Fan Expo Dallas Summit, 2024 Megacon Orlando
- Jeff The Shark Gets Venomized in Extreme Venomverse July 2023 Solicits
LITG three years ago, Jerry And Mharti,
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Marvel's X-Men Accuse Russia Of War Crimes
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
- New Mutant History Revealed On Krakoa Today (Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancels Black Widow Today – For Now
- Are We Getting A New Punisher/Daredevil Crossover? (Spoilers)
- Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk & Fantastic Four?
- Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
- DC Comics' Big Event Of 2023 Will Focus On Magic And The Supernatural
- New Comic-Inspired Star Wars Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Gwen Stacy Comes Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List
- New Weekly Black Hammer Comic Launched on Substack Today
- Young Justice: Targets by Weisman, Jones Heads to DC Infinite in June
- Old Punisher Logo Gets Used For Increasingly Bizarre Pro-Gun T-Shirts
- Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk & Fantastic Four?
- FF #42 Reveals How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckoning War
- Marvel Makes Luke Cage Mayor Of New York City For 50th Anniversary
- Jerry And Mharti, Remembered In The Daily LITG 6th April 2022
- Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth
LITG four years ago, it was all Omniverse
- Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days
- Confirmed: Ghost-Maker Is Batman's New Bisexual Buddy
- Cobra Kai Goes Anime with New Take on Netflix Series Intro
- DC Launches New Character Monkey Prince For Asian Superhero Comics
- The Future Of Poison Ivy In Today's Batman Comic Books? (Spoilers)
- Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview
- Today Is Shiny Buneary Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set
- Pokémon GO Tricky Pokémon Event Review: April Fool's
- James Tynion IV Introduces Five More Bat-Villains In Batman #107
- DC Comics Editors Answer Questions About Round Robin, JLQ, More
- Martina And The Bridge Of Time – A Smithsonian Graphic Novel
- Big Lick Comics – New Comic Store Opens In Roanoke, Virginia
- Ed Brisson & Damian Couceiro's Beyond The Breach, From AfterShock
- Secure And Fearless Engagement to Replace Arkham Asylum in Gotham
- A New Origin For A New Owlman in Crime Syndicate #2 (Spoilers)
- Boom's Magic Biggest Gathering Ever – Over 85,000 Copies Ordered
- The Future Of Poison Ivy In Today's Batman Comic Books? (Spoilers)
- Pokemon, Monkey Prince & Dracula- Daily LITG, Tuesday, 6th April 2021
LITG five years ago, the strangest Marvel/DC crossover came to market.
And the Zoom background wars began.
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Diamond to Pay 25% of What They Owe Publishers, Take Pay Cut
- How The Batman Who Laughs Got His Fingers Back
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
- 26 DC Big Books For 2020/2021, From Jim Lee to Stan Lee to Lee Bermejo
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
LITG six years ago – JK Rowling avoided gendered bathroom discussion in the most bizarre way possible.
And started to flush her fandom down the pan.
- In Latest Retcon, J.K. Rowling Reveals Wizards Used to Poop on the Floor at Hogwarts
- Matt Horak 'Bummed Out' Over Rob Liefeld's Spider-Man/Deadpool #47 Major X Comments
- Why DCEased Will Be An Even Bigger Part of DC Lore Than We Thought [Spoilers]
- Rob Liefeld Will Never Sign Spider-Man/Deadpool #47, the First Appearance of Major X?
- Rob Liefeld Versus Tom Brevoort. Oh, It's On. (From 2012)
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steve Skroce, creator of Maestro
- Ron Hill, co-owner of JHU, New York
- Karl Altstaetter, owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios
- Chris Lynch, writer of The Dark
- Larry Nadolsky, writer for Fem Force, Heavy Metal Magazine, Rock'n'Roll Comics
