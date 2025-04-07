Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

R.E. Burke Banned From The USA in the Daily LITG, 7th of April 2025

R.E. Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

R.E. Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

R.E. Burke, Shackled On The Way To The Plane, On Being Home In Wales
Becky Burke, by Paul Burke

R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years
  2. An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile Preview/Viewing Guide
  3. The Pitt Season 2 Set 10 Months After Season 1, Over Holiday Weekend
  4. Tom Brevoort Ensures Bleeding Cool Won't Run An Article About Him
  5. Todd "Tariffs" McFarlane Ups Prices in the Daily LITG, 5th April 2025
  6. Yellowjackets S03 Finale Has "A Lot of Answers"; Nickerson "Nailed It"
  7. The White Lotus S03E08: "Amor Fati" Preview; Season 3 Finale Clues
  8. Two Absolute Comics Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  9. Universal Distribution & Ad Populum To Buy Diamond Comics After All?
  10. Alliance Entertainment Won't Lose Diamond Comics Without A Fight

LITG one year ago… Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic

Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
  1. Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
  2. Have Planetary Fans Been Sleeping On The Outsiders? (Spoilers)
  3. Ghost Machine Launches Grab The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles April O'Neil 1:4 Statue Unveiled by PCS 
  5. The Truth About Lobo's 4th Grade Teacher (House Of Brainiac Spoilers)
  6. Major Redundancies Hit IDW Publishing Tonight
  7. More Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Titan, 2000AD & Oni Omnibuses For 2024
  8. McFarlane Reveals Superman: Ghost of Krypton Sketch Edition 4-Pack
  9. Green Lantern #10 Preview: The Quest for Batteries
  10. Batman of Earth-22 Knightmare Edition Figure Revealed by McFarlane
  11. Kate Beaton's Ducks Was The Biggest Selling Canadian Book In 2023
  12. The Return Of Godzilla-Meets-Walking Dead Comic, Enormous
  13. Cecil Castellucci To Become Her Own Comic Book, With Artist Tattoos
  14. Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic in The Daily LITG 6th of April 2024

LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer Signals A Journey's End
Season 3 Key Art art of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal" 
  2. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Mysterious New Season 3 Ship
  3. When Dan DiDio Was Going To Kill Off Nightwing In Infinite Crisis
  4. Community: The Movie Filming Listed As Kicking Off This June 
  5. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 Sneak Preview: What Did Troi See?
  6. Gail Simone Talks Up Mark Waid & Dan Mora's Shazam
  7. Howard Chaykin Lets Us Know What He Thinks About Hamilton
  8. Dan Slott Challenges Kieron Gillen As Marvel's Top Punmeister
  9. Marvel Tells Us Where Mary Jane Watson's Babies Came From (Spoilers) 
  10. Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest 
  11. Ike Perlmutter, A Huge Donor To Both Trump & Gender-Affirming Surgery
  12. Oni Press Returnability on All Original Single Issues This Year
  13. Hulk #181 CGC 8.5 Stolen In Canada, Stores Watch Out For Seller
  14. Diamond Retailer 2023 Fan Expo Dallas Summit, 2024 Megacon Orlando
  15. Jeff The Shark Gets Venomized in Extreme Venomverse July 2023 Solicits

LITG three years ago, Jerry And Mharti,

rick and morty
Image: Screencap
  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  2. Marvel's X-Men Accuse Russia Of War Crimes
  3. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
  4. New Mutant History Revealed On Krakoa Today (Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)
  5. Marvel Cancels Black Widow Today – For Now
  6. Are We Getting A New Punisher/Daredevil Crossover? (Spoilers)
  7. Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk & Fantastic Four?
  8. Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
  9. DC Comics' Big Event Of 2023 Will Focus On Magic And The Supernatural
  10. New Comic-Inspired Star Wars Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro
  11. Gwen Stacy Comes Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List
  12. New Weekly Black Hammer Comic Launched on Substack Today
  13. Young Justice: Targets by Weisman, Jones Heads to DC Infinite in June
  14. Old Punisher Logo Gets Used For Increasingly Bizarre Pro-Gun T-Shirts
  15. Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk & Fantastic Four?
  16. FF #42 Reveals How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckoning War
  17. Marvel Makes Luke Cage Mayor Of New York City For 50th Anniversary
  18. Jerry And Mharti, Remembered In The Daily LITG 6th April 2022
  19. Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth

LITG four years ago, it was all Omniverse

Death Metal #7 Omniverse
Death Metal #7 Omniverse – Daily LITG 7th April 2021

  1. Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days
  2. Confirmed: Ghost-Maker Is Batman's New Bisexual Buddy
  3. Cobra Kai Goes Anime with New Take on Netflix Series Intro
  4. DC Launches New Character Monkey Prince For Asian Superhero Comics
  5. The Future Of Poison Ivy In Today's Batman Comic Books? (Spoilers)
  6. Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview
  7. Today Is Shiny Buneary Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  8. Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set
  9. Pokémon GO Tricky Pokémon Event Review: April Fool's
  10. James Tynion IV Introduces Five More Bat-Villains In Batman #107
  11. DC Comics Editors Answer Questions About Round Robin, JLQ, More
  12. Martina And The Bridge Of Time – A Smithsonian Graphic Novel
  13. Big Lick Comics – New Comic Store Opens In Roanoke, Virginia
  14. Ed Brisson & Damian Couceiro's Beyond The Breach, From AfterShock
  15. Secure And Fearless Engagement to Replace Arkham Asylum in Gotham
  16. A New Origin For A New Owlman in Crime Syndicate #2 (Spoilers)
  17. Boom's Magic Biggest Gathering Ever – Over 85,000 Copies Ordered
  18. The Future Of Poison Ivy In Today's Batman Comic Books? (Spoilers)
  19. Pokemon, Monkey Prince & Dracula- Daily LITG, Tuesday, 6th April 2021

LITG five years ago, the strangest Marvel/DC crossover came to market.

And the Zoom background wars began.

  1. The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
  2. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  3. The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
  4. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  5. Diamond to Pay 25% of What They Owe Publishers, Take Pay Cut
  6. How The Batman Who Laughs Got His Fingers Back
  7. First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
  8. 26 DC Big Books For 2020/2021, From Jim Lee to Stan Lee to Lee Bermejo
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine

LITG six years ago – JK Rowling avoided gendered bathroom discussion in the most bizarre way possible.

And started to flush her fandom down the pan.

  1. In Latest Retcon, J.K. Rowling Reveals Wizards Used to Poop on the Floor at Hogwarts
  2. Matt Horak 'Bummed Out' Over Rob Liefeld's Spider-Man/Deadpool #47 Major X Comments
  3. Why DCEased Will Be An Even Bigger Part of DC Lore Than We Thought [Spoilers]
  4. Rob Liefeld Will Never Sign Spider-Man/Deadpool #47, the First Appearance of Major X?
  5. Rob Liefeld Versus Tom Brevoort. Oh, It's On. (From 2012)

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Steve Skroce, creator of Maestro
  • Ron Hill, co-owner of JHU, New York
  • Karl Altstaetter, owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios
  • Chris Lynch, writer of The Dark
  • Larry Nadolsky, writer for Fem Force, Heavy Metal Magazine, Rock'n'Roll Comics

