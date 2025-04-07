Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, R.E. Burke

R.E. Burke Banned From The USA in the Daily LITG, 7th of April 2025

R.E. Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

R.E. Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago… Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic

LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

LITG three years ago, Jerry And Mharti,

LITG four years ago, it was all Omniverse

LITG five years ago, the strangest Marvel/DC crossover came to market.

And the Zoom background wars began.

LITG six years ago – JK Rowling avoided gendered bathroom discussion in the most bizarre way possible.

And started to flush her fandom down the pan.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Skroce , creator of Maestro

, creator of Maestro Ron Hill, co-owner of JHU, New York

co-owner of JHU, New York Karl Altstaetter, owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios

owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios Chris Lynch , writer of The Dark

, writer of The Dark Larry Nadolsky, writer for Fem Force, Heavy Metal Magazine, Rock'n'Roll Comics

