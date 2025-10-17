Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: damian wayne, deadpool, grant morrison, Talia al Ghul

Grant Morrison On Damian Wayne's Past, Present And Future

Grant Morrison on Damian Wayne's past, present and future, as well as his conception

Article Summary Grant Morrison discusses Damian Wayne's evolution and unique legacy as Batman's son and as Robin.

Morrison teases a possible Arkham Asylum sequel featuring Damian Wayne as Batman in the future.

Insights shared on whether Damian should inherit the Batman mantle or forge a new heroic identity.

Clarification provided on Damian Wayne's controversial conception and Morrison's intended storytelling.

Comic book auteur Grant Morrison has been giving a Reddit AMA to promote the Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC Comics, which they are (partially) writing. And answered many questions, a few of which Bleeding Cool has collated, cross-referenced and compiled with this handy tag. And Grant has been discussing one of their greatest DC Comics creations, Damian Wayne, the new Robin, the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia Al Ghul.

Asked about Grant Morrison's planned Arkham Asylum sequel centred around the Damian Wayne Batman from the future seen in Batman #666, they said, "I may still write it, so no details yet!…" As well as adding about the time they set Dick Grayson as a replacement Batman and Damian Wayne as his Robin, "I loved Dick and Damian as Batman and Robin and wish they'd let them run for a few years!"

But asked about whether Damian Wayne should actually become Batman, as we are also seeing in the upcoming DC's K.O. Knightfight, they said, "I haven't really followed what's been happening with Damian. I don't get comp boxes any more! I knew he'd come back to life because he'd become popular. He will always be a future version of Batman in some sliding timeline, but Bruce Wayne will always be Batman, so it's hard for the sidekicks when their appeal runs dry! Damian should probably become a whole new costumed character, but it would have to be great…"

Grant also clarified in respect to questions about the supposed non-consensual conception of Damian Wayne, with Talia drugging Bruce Wayne, "Batman needed no coercion, as we tried to show elsewhere in depictions of the event. Talia, being the devil's daughter, raised on potions and philtres, did what she did. Batman's angry denials and accusations come later and are clearly the result of a very changed relationship with Talia."

"And a willingness to hurt her that goes back to earlier depictions where he refers to her kiss as cold as ice, and constantly rebuffs her earnest, misguided efforts to reach him. I was writing a woman who'd had enough of Batman…"

Of course, Grant not getting DC Comics comp boxes is probably also news, as they say, "I liked Absolute Martian Manhunter but I only saw the first two!"

Batman/Deadpool goes to FOC on the 27th of October and is published by DC Comics on the 19th of November.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

