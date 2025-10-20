Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Grant Morrison On Alien Abduction In Kathmandu In 1994, Again

Last week, Grant Morrison took to a Reddit AMA to promote the Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC Comics, they are writing. And they just kept doing it, what was planned to be a three-hour session, rapidly became everything Grant Morrison would be doing for the next three days, and they are still going in dribs and drabs. A select few of which Bleeding Cool has collated, cross-referenced and compiled with this handy tag. Including his experience of going to Kathmandu in 1994 to be abducted by aliens. Which, you know, has come up a few times and informed his comic books, especially The Invisibles.

"It changed everything! I've never been the same. Whatever happened, it provided a perspective upgrade as I see it. As an example, around the age of 3, most kids develop self-awareness in the form of an inner monologue. The first time we notice a voice inside our heads describing our thoughts to us, it precipitates a big alarming leap in cognition. Whose is the voice, and who is it talking to? Some kids, like myself, assigned the inner voice to an outside source, an 'imaginary friend' – until the new upgrade was fully installed and the imaginary friend became the familiar drone of praise and judgment, mad ideas, fears or hopes for the future, that was everyday inner monologue/chorus. Kids under the age of 7, I think it is, can't figure out perspective drawing, then they upgrade and are able to see and make representations of 3-D space.

"Kathmandu was like that for 5-D spacetime/mind, whatever it was. I saw time from outside and the entirety of life as a single organism branching out from the pre-Cambrian oceans to the present and to the future, all happening at once, completed, begun. I understood 5-Dimensional perspective. I couldn't unsee it. What it felt like was alien incursion. Like contact with living higher dimensional beings, who turned me around to face a higher dimensional expansion, then explained the function of time and the universe and all manner of malarky. It was an entire functioning cosmology that felt way more real and high fidelity than this grainy simulation. I've never experienced anything else as intense. What actually happened, and whether or not the 'aliens' are any more real than my imaginary friend was real, isn't as important to me as the result – a tidal wave of transformative creative energy that powered the Invisibles, JLA, and everything after. Trying to unpack that incident has given me decades of fun. Stuff like We3 and Pax American owes everything to that way of seeing…"

You can hear Grant talking about this experience recently, three minutes into this podcast. To quote Douglas Adams in Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, "'We're terribly worried about Uncle Henry. He thinks he's a chicken.' 'Well, why don't you send him to the doctor?' 'Well, we would, only we need the eggs.'". Folks, we need the eggs. And talking of eggs… Batman/Deadpool.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

