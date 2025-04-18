Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, new 52

Grant Morrison Returns To Batman From DC Comics

Grant Morrison returns to Batman, from DC Comics, and recommends their favourite Superman.. and the one DC let get away.

Article Summary Grant Morrison hints at a new Batman project, sparking excitement among fans.

Morrison shares admiration for Silver Age Superman comics with mainstream appeal.

Recommends Alex Ross' Peace on Earth as a perfect intro to Superman.

Discusses the unrealized potential of their New 52 Superman vision.

Grant Morrison just talked to the Comic Book Couples Counseling Podcast about life, the universe and everything, but also Superman and Batman. Including that DC Comics stopped Grant doing the New 52 Superman properly, that they recommend their Superman Beyond to people rather than All-Star Superman and that the recently mentioned a Big Two project… it's Batman. Or rather, a Batman thing. As for Superman, the energy for the character is with the movie right now…

Talking more on Superman towards the end of the interview, they said that they see the Silver Age Superman comics as the one that worked best, and sold in the millions, because they had a true mainstream appeal. Of the modern stuff, he recommend's Alex Ross' Peace On Earth, which they know as Hope, saying "it's easy to grasp for people who don't get super hero comics or understand Superman and it's drawn in such a way that it looks like a movie, like movie stills so I think that's that's definitely one as well. Anything that's out of continuity give to people, because anything that just shows Superman in his basic natural state but isn't connecting to the latest big trend or crossover or change of costume of change of powers is the best way to introduce them to Superman."

But it wouldn't be All-Star Superman of their own that Grant would recommend. "If it was one of mine, I'd give them Superman Beyond, that's my favourite Superman story I've ever written, and yet it's one that's kind of forgotten." As to how they'd write All-Star Superman today? "It just wouldn't, it wouldn't happen, it had to be that moment, it had to be that time. If I was doing Superman again, it would be very different, it would be about where we are now, not where we are then. It would be more grounded, it would be more just dealing with things. I want Superman to be an activist, as I say, "Action" is the word that defines Superman and should always be that, and I want to see that guy tackling all the things that are driving people nuts right now."

"My Superman that I did in 2011, that Action Comics Superman was my take on this, and it's the guy who wore jeans and a T-shirt and then put on a suit and slowly the world around him became a worlds of superbeings and superhumans and super ideas but that it started with him in the boots and the jeans and the cape. And that's where I'd have taken it, if I could have just developed that and kept going with that, that was my Superman. I dunno if I've got a new version. The Authority version is really that guy at the end of his Supermanning. They're all the same person to me but they exist in slightly different stories and slightly different continuities. The New 52 Superman was my take, I think would have been the great modern take on Superman if they'd just let us do him properly"

As for returning to Superman, "I never say never, I have no ideas right now, but I just actually took on a job that I wasn't expecting because I don't need to do these things anymore, and I only do them for something interesting. It's not Superman but it's a Batman thing. I didn't ever think I'd go back but if someone comes to me something good, and it just strikes a spark and it starts a fire, then of course I'll do it, I'm not writing it off. I love Superman, but I don't have anything to say right now using Superman. I'm waiting to see the movie. I think the movie is where the Superman energy is right now, and I'm looking forward to that."

You can hear the full interview with Grant Morrison right here.

