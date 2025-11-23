Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Green Lantern #29 Preview: Hal and Ollie Go Intergalactic

Hal Jordan drops in on Oliver Queen in Star City, but their bromance hits a cosmic snag in Green Lantern #29, out this Wednesday!

Article Summary Green Lantern #29 sends Hal Jordan to Star City to check on Green Arrow, but cosmic chaos quickly erupts.

The issue promises "hard travellin' solutions" as Hal and Ollie face mysterious new intergalactic trouble.

Releasing Wednesday, November 26th, this cosmic DC Comics adventure is packed with bromantic tension.

HAL JORDAN AND GREEN ARROW UP AGAINST A COSMIC MYSTERY! Hal Jordan is off to Star City to check on his good friend Oliver Queen when things go sideways and the boys find themselves with a bit of a problem that can only lead to some serious hard travellin' solutions!

GREEN LANTERN #29

DC Comics

0925DC0160

0925DC0161 – Green Lantern #29 Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson Cover – $5.99

0925DC0162 – Green Lantern #29 Vasco Georgiev Cover – $5.99

0925DC0163 – Green Lantern #29 Rod Reis Cover – $5.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

HAL JORDAN AND GREEN ARROW UP AGAINST A COSMIC MYSTERY! Hal Jordan is off to Star City to check on his good friend Oliver Queen when things go sideways and the boys find themselves with a bit of a problem that can only lead to some serious hard travellin' solutions!

In Shops: 11/26/2025

SRP: $4.99

