Green Lantern Corps #14 Preview: Guy Gardner, Prophet or Problem?

Guy Gardner gets worshipped in Green Lantern Corps #14 after his DC K.O. power-up. Will his ego survive the adoration?

Article Summary Green Lantern Corps #14 hits stores Wednesday, March 11th, featuring Guy Gardner's elevation to worshipped prophet status on Oa following DC K.O.

Guy receives visions of vanished Emotional Entities and assembles an elite team to track them down across the cosmos.

John Stewart and Katma Tui encounter an old adversary on New Korugar in a parallel storyline to Guy's divine quest.

THE AFTERMATH OF DC K.O.! Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy Gardner puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14

DC Comics

0126DC0226

0126DC0226 – Green Lantern Corps #14 Cover – $3.99

0126DC0227 – Green Lantern Corps #14 Will Conrad Cover – $4.99

0126DC0228 – Green Lantern Corps #14 Rian Gonzales Cover – $4.99

0126DC0229 – Green Lantern Corps #14 Symbol Cover – $4.99

0126DC0230 – Green Lantern Corps #14 Fernando Pasarin Cover – $6.99

(W) Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

THE AFTERMATH OF DC K.O.! Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

In Shops: 3/11/2026

SRP: $3.99

