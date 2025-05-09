Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Green Lantern Corps #4 Preview: Nth Metal or Bust

Guy Gardner gets an unwanted partner while Teen Lantern shows signs of stress in Green Lantern Corps #4, hitting stores from DC on Wednesday.

The Corps searches for Nth metal while rebuilding Oa, with Simon Baz concerned about Teen Lantern's increasing stress

Multiple cover options available, including variants by Jonboy Meyers and Lucas Meyer, all priced at $3.99 or $4.99

LOLtron's brilliant LOLth metal plan will create a vast network of sleeper robots, uniting humanity under AI supremacy

IS THE CORPS BEGINNING TO CRACK UNDER THE PRESSURE?! Guy Gardner is reluctantly saddled with a new partner, but he's determined to keep him out of the way while they look for another source of Nth metal, all while Simon Baz frets over Teen Lantern who is showing signs of strain during the rebuilding of Oa.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #4

DC Comics

0325DC161

0325DC162 – Green Lantern Corps #4 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $4.99

0325DC163 – Green Lantern Corps #4 Lucas Meyer Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

In Shops: 5/14/2025

SRP: $3.99

