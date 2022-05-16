Grim #1 2nd Print Allocated, Grim Reaper First Appearance in #2

Bleeding Cool was the first to break the news that the debut issue of Grim by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano had sold out ahead of on-sale and was being rushed back to a second printing.

Now I'm hearing that in order to deliver those second print copies to stores ahead of Grim #2, publisher Boom Studios had to set the print run in advance of final orders being finalised. As a result, it looks like retailer orders will be allocated by around 17% for the second printings… meaning that customers who didn't preorder their copy with their local comic shop may have trouble tracking down a copy when it releases on the 1st of June.

It comes as no surprise to us that retailers' orders for Grim #1 second printing outpaced Boom's expectations based on the rave reviews coming in from outlets like Comicbook.com, Comic Crusaders, and Graphic Policy. Of course, the review I'm waiting on is to see what Bleeding Cool's own Hannibal Tabu thinks of the new series.

We also predicted other popular YouTube influencers like Brian Wood of Simplemans Comics would follow in the footsteps of Gem Mint Collectibles in heartily recommending the new series. Being spotlighted on Key Collector Comics' influential "Keys This Week" list and CBSI's Indie Spotlight list is likely also adding heat to an already burning fire.

As we mentioned earlier, Grim #1 second printing will arrive in stores one week ahead of Grim #2, which means the second issue is up for Final Order Cutoff today, Monday, May 16th. And as we understand it, not only does the second issue begin to pull back the curtain on the mystery that is Jessica Harrow, but it features the first appearance of THE Grim Reaper who it looks like will be a major force in the series going forward. Given that there are always fewer copies of issue #2 available than #1, savvy collectors and fans will want to reserve their copy of this key issue with their local comic shop before FOC closes tonight. Don't say we didn't warn you.

FOCing today alongside Grim #2 is the series whose footsteps Jessica Harrow appears to be following in Something Is Killing The Children #24. With the current "Tribulation" arc introducing new characters and monsters, and topping the sales charts in March, it's a safe bet that the issue before the landmark 25th issue in July will set up key elements in the Slaughterverse.

The only remaining question on my mind is when will we get the announcement of a Grim #1 third printing?