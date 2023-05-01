Guardian Of The Republic Goes Underground In May For Hexagon Comics Guardian Of The Republic goes underground in May for Hexagon Comics with French underground cartoonist and satirist Jim Dandy.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for May that means a Guardian Of The Republic Special Underground Issue with two stories drawn by French underground cartoonist Jim Dandy.

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC SPECIAL UNDERGROUND ISSUE

7×10 squarebound comic, 56 pages b&w; cover: Jim Dandy

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-215-9. US$9.95

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC / LUNATIC LEGION: THE COFFEE MAKER THAT TERRORIZES FRANCE!

Story: J..-M. Lofficer; Art: Jim Dandy

The new MOOKS GANG poses a terrifying threat to the French Republic. Only the LUNATIC LEGION is capable of stopping THE COFFEE MAKER THAT TERRORIZES FRANCE. Alone ? Not really, because the fearless GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC is enlisted to lend them a hand!

Story: J..-M. Lofficer; Art: Jim Dandy The new MOOKS GANG poses a terrifying threat to the French Republic. Only the LUNATIC LEGION is capable of stopping THE COFFEE MAKER THAT TERRORIZES FRANCE. Alone ? Not really, because the fearless GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC is enlisted to lend them a hand! GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC / CAPTAIN GIROFLÉE: LOBSTER'S ROLL!

Story: J..-M. Lofficer; Art: Martin Espinoza

The GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC joins forces with CAPTAIN GIROFLÉE to defeat the megalomaniac Erik Zamour (a.k.a. The Boil) and his associate, the mad monk Filipo Labattoir, as well as their creature, the LOBSTER, who are sinking English trawlers in the English Channel.

"Both stories are satirical in style, although firmly entrenched in the regular continuity. They also include a variety of potshots taken at French celebrities and political figures, who are probably unknown to most American readers. Nevertheless, we chose to make these two stories available to our loyal English-speaking public to give them an idea of the diversity of styles and inspirations featured in Hexagon Comics in France."