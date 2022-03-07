Gun Honey Returns for New Series with Very Literal Artgerm Cover

Gun Honey will return in 2022 from Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime, with a new series, Gun Honey: Blood for Blood by writer Charles Ardai and artist Ang Hor Kheng. The series, according to the variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau is about a woman in a bikini with a gun, covered in honey. It's hard to get past this variant cover, even though we know we have to continue churning out words for this article. It really puts us in a… wait for it… sticky situation!

Okay! Stop booing! It wasn't that bad of a joke! Let us distract you with some info from the press release:

Praised by Ed Brubaker (Captain America), Max Allan Collins (Road to Perdition) and Duane Swierczynski (Birds of Prey), Gun Honey follows the high-octane adventures of weapons expert Joanna Tan. She'll get you the weapon you need, when you need it, where you need it — no matter how impossible. The follow-up to 2021's best-selling non-premier comic (as reported by Diamond Comic Distributors) opens with Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, when a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy… or will she catch a bullet first? Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1 will debut with an array of stunning sexy pulp noir covers from superstar artists including Adam Hughes and Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau!

Here's what Charles Ardai had to say about it:

The response from readers and collectors to the first Gun Honey story arc was just tremendous, and I couldn't be more excited to bring Joanna back for a new adventure that will push her to the very limit of her abilities.

The press release doesn't specify a release date for Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1 other than "2022," so your guess is as good as ours. But if you're itching to spend your money on Gun Honey, there is a trade paperback coming out next month…

The graphic novel collection of Gun Honey's first smash-hit comic series hits stores on April 5, 2022 with two variant covers by artists Bill Sienkiewicz and Adam Hughes (exclusive to comic shops). Gun Honey Vol. 1 (112pp, $17.99, 9781782763468) is available to pre-order now from your local comic shop, Amazon and Forbidden Planet (US & Europe). A limited quantity of Gun Honey #1 comic Adam Hughes variant (series 1 first print) signed by writer Charles Ardai is available now at Another Universe.