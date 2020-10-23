Gung-Ho: Sexy Beast #1 Launches From Ablaze in January 2021 Solicits

Benjamin Von Eckartsberg and Thomas von Kummant are bringing back Gung-Ho to Ablaze in January with Gung-Ho: Sexy Beast along with more Mirka Andolfo UN/Sacred, and the Conan comics that Marvel can't publish, in their January 2021 solicitations.
GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #1 CVR A DANIEL CLARKE (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200952
W) Benjamin Von Eckartsberg (A) Thomas von Kummant (CA) Daniel Clarke
The return of Gung-Ho! "Sexy Beast" picks up a few weeks after the events in "Short Circuit", where at Fort Apache, the situation is more tense than ever, as the threat posed by the rippers adds to an increasingly difficult life for the colony. Kingsten briefs the fort council on the situation following the stolen goods from the train. The colony is running out of supplies, heavy weapons and ammunition, and so it is decided to ration even more. She orders a team to be set up to find the stolen delivery in the danger zone. She also asks Bagster to put pressure on the government again for help. She believes a white wave is coming, a big attack from the rippers…
In Shops: Jan 20, 2021
GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #1 CVR B HEIDSCHOTTER (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200953
W) Benjamin Von Eckartsberg (A) Thomas von Kummant (CA) Uwe Heidschotter
GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #1 CVR C NIC KLEIN (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200954
W) Benjamin Von Eckartsberg (A) Thomas von Kummant (CA) Nic Klein
GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #1 CVR D KUMMANT (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200955
W) Benjamin Von Eckartsberg (A/CA) Thomas von Kummant
GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #1 10 COPY DANIEL CLARKE VIRGIN INCV (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200956
GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #1 20 COPY NIC KLEIN NEGATIVE INCV (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200957
GUNG HO SEXY BEAST #1 30 COPY NIC KLEIN VIRGIN INCV (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200958
CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #2 CVR A MIGUEL MERCADO (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200959
CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #2 CVR B CHATZOUDIS (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200960
CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #2 CVR C LAUFFRAY (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200961
CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #2 CVR D CASAS (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200962
CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #2 10 COPY MERCADO VIRGIN IN
ABLAZE
NOV200963
CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #2 20 COPY CASAS VIRGIN INCV
ABLAZE
NOV200964
CIMMERIAN FROST GIANTS DAUGHTER #2 30 COPY MERCADO NEGATIVE
ABLAZE
NOV200965
MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #3 CVR A PEACH MOMOKO (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200966
W) Mirka Andolfo, Davide Goy (A) Gabriele Bagnoli (CA) Peach Momoko
In Un/Sacred Vol 2, Mirka and her special guests invite you once again into the world of Angelina and Damiano…and Eden, the new arrival in the family! PEACH MOMOKO joins her on cover art this issue to push the boundaries of this sensual universe even further.
In Shops: Jan 27, 2021
MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #3 CVR B ANDOLFO ANGELINA (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200967
MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #3 CVR C ANDOLFO BUBBLE BATH (
ABLAZE
NOV200968
MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #3 CVR D ANDOLFO PIGGYBACK (MR
ABLAZE
NOV200969
MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #3 10 COPY ANDOLFO VIRGIN INCV
ABLAZE
NOV200970
MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #3 20 COPY MOMOKO VIRGIN INCV
ABLAZE
NOV200971
MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #3 30 COPY MOMOKO PENCIL ART I
ABLAZE
NOV200972
A SISTER GN (MR)
ABLAZE
NOV200973
W) Bastien Vives (A/CA) Bastien Vives
A coming of age story in the tradition of Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis, Tillie Walden's Spinning, and Mariko Tamaki's This One Summer.
Antoine, a teenager, is on holiday at the seaside with his parents and his younger brother, Titi. Both spend most of their time drawing, at restaurants and on the beach. But one day Helene and her mother come to spend a few days with the family and her presence will change Antoine's life.
In A Sister, Bastien Vives, a master storyteller, conveys the stumbling awakenings of adolescent feelings.
In Shops: Jan 13, 2021