Gung-Ho: Sexy Beast #1 Launches From Ablaze in January 2021 Solicits

Benjamin Von Eckartsberg and Thomas von Kummant are bringing back Gung-Ho to Ablaze in January with Gung-Ho: Sexy Beast along with more Mirka Andolfo UN/Sacred, and the Conan comics that Marvel can't publish, in their January 2021 solicitations.

The return of Gung-Ho! "Sexy Beast" picks up a few weeks after the events in "Short Circuit", where at Fort Apache, the situation is more tense than ever, as the threat posed by the rippers adds to an increasingly difficult life for the colony. Kingsten briefs the fort council on the situation following the stolen goods from the train. The colony is running out of supplies, heavy weapons and ammunition, and so it is decided to ration even more. She orders a team to be set up to find the stolen delivery in the danger zone. She also asks Bagster to put pressure on the government again for help. She believes a white wave is coming, a big attack from the rippers…

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

In Un/Sacred Vol 2, Mirka and her special guests invite you once again into the world of Angelina and Damiano…and Eden, the new arrival in the family! PEACH MOMOKO joins her on cover art this issue to push the boundaries of this sensual universe even further.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

A coming of age story in the tradition of Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis, Tillie Walden's Spinning, and Mariko Tamaki's This One Summer.

Antoine, a teenager, is on holiday at the seaside with his parents and his younger brother, Titi. Both spend most of their time drawing, at restaurants and on the beach. But one day Helene and her mother come to spend a few days with the family and her presence will change Antoine's life.

In A Sister, Bastien Vives, a master storyteller, conveys the stumbling awakenings of adolescent feelings.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $24.99