Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Guns Of Brixton #1 in Shift's March 2025 Solicits

Sean Golding and Renzo Podesta are launching a new South London-set punk music action adventure comic book series, Guns Of Brixton.

Sean Golding and Renzo Podesta are launching a new South London-set punk music action adventure comic book series, Guns Of Brixton, from Shift Presents in their March 2025 solicitations. They are also continuing John Freeman and Neal Edwards' Pilgrim: Secret and Lies and a Technofreak one-shot and collections.

GUNS OF BRIXTON #1 (MR)

SHIFT PRESENTS

JAN251937

(W) Sean Golding (A / CA) Renzo Podesta

An exciting new 5 issue mini-series, Guns of Brixton is a high-octane comic series following the exploits of South London-based punk rock band Rachael & the Heads of State (RATHOS for short). The band are living the punk mantra of sex, drugs, and rock & roll until a fateful night after a concert in Brixton, when everything changes… Inspired as much by punk legends like Blondie and The Clash as it was by other comic titles, Guns of Brixton is an action-packed love letter to rock music. Brought to life lovingly by Renzo Podesta's art style and chock full of Easter eggs for punk and metal fans!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

PILGRIM SECRETS AND LIES #2 (OF 4)

SHIFT PRESENTS

JAN251938

(W) John Freeman (A) Neal Edwards (CA) Alex Ronald

Pilgrim: Secrets and Lies delves deep into the millennia old strata of our planet and unearths something… completely unknown. Dormant since long before the dinosaurs, it's incomprehensible, ancient-and alien. After travelling to Antarctica to discover what secrets the Western Alliance are hiding-and, perhaps, to rescue international agent-for-hire Lily Winters' missing father-an Eastern Coalition strike force is blasted from the icy skies of Earth's southernmost continent…

In Shops: May 21, 2025

SRP: 0

TECHNOFREAK APOCRYPHA ONESHOT (MR)

SHIFT PRESENTS

JAN251939

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Clint Langley

TechnoFreak Apocrypha #1 continues the adventures of Jon Sherlok in the dystopian London of the 31st century. The last of the Technofreaks, Jon is part man, part machine, and is arguably the smartest man on the planet, and quite possibly the drunkest too. Meet Maurice, Jon's sarcastic robot cat, and Loretta, the love of his life, as well as Neville Brady, a one-man wrecking crew, and Greta Krauss, Neville's no-nonsense German sweetheart. It's an action-packed roller-coaster ride as Jon rights wrongs, fights foes, and saves damsels in distress, but mostly hangs out in pubs, living his best life.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

TECHNOFREAK COLLECTED TP (MR)

SHIFT PRESENTS

JAN251940

(W) Barry May, John Charles (A) Various (A / CA) Tom Newell

London 3026, the grimmest of futures. Cybernetic implants have altered Jon Sherlok's consciousness and gifted him with the ability to hack into any electronic systems, but at a cost; he can feel the edges of his humanity collapsing. TechnoFreak is a combination of the best sci-fi and film noir. It's Blade Runner on acid, mixed with outrageous humor. Collects #1-4, plus bonus short stories and art.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!