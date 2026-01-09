Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: spawn

Gunslinger Spawn #50 Preview: Saddle Up, It's Crossover Time

Gunslinger Spawn #50 kicks off a massive three-part crossover event. Ancient forces return in this oversized spectacular hitting stores Wednesday.

Article Summary Gunslinger Spawn #50 launches a three-part crossover, part of Spawn's 50th-issue celebration event.

An ancient force, almost as old as time itself, targets Spawn across the expanded Spawn Universe titles.

Oversized issue features art by Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi, with variant covers galore.

Four years ago, Todd McFarlane launched the first large-scale expansion of the Spawn Universe with King Spawn #1. Now we are here to celebrate the success of the expanded Spawn's Universe with GUNSLINGER SPAWN #50. Part 2 of an oversized issue with a story that will cross over into all three of the #50's coming out in the coming months. (King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, The Scorched). An ancient force, almost as old as time itself, has returned, and Spawn is in its sights. The story, sent into two chapters per issue, will be penciled by two of the Spawn Universe's best, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi. This is the one you don't want to miss. Featuring covers by Todd McFarlane, Puppeteer Lee connecting cover, Skottie Young, and Mark Spears.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #50

Image Comics

1025IM0252

1025IM0253 – Gunslinger Spawn #50 Puppeteer Lee Cover – $4.99

1025IM0254 – Gunslinger Spawn #50 Skottie Young Cover – $4.99

1025IM0255 – Gunslinger Spawn #50 Blank Sketch Cover – $4.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia, Carlo Barberi (CA) Todd McFarlane

In Shops: 1/14/2026

SRP: $4.99

