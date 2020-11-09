Guojing Follows Only Child Graphic Novel With AI For 2023

Published in 2015, The Only Child, a graphic novel by Guojing (Jing Guo), was named by Entertainment Weekly and the Wall Street Journal as one of the best books published that year. A painted wordless graphic novella compared to Raymond Briggs' The Snowman, it was a fantasy tale of a child, but one who grew up in China's one-child-per-family policy, nominated for an Eisner Award in 2016. Last year, Guojin, an illustrator and concept artist who previously she worked in the game and animation industry, followed that up with Stormy: A Story About Finding A Forever Home about a small dog found by a woman visiting a park, but who is scared of her – until the storms come. And now Guojing has a new graphic novella scheduled for 2023, called AI.

Bought by Laura Godwin at Godwin Books in an exclusive submission, AI, tells a story about a world destroyed by pollution—and the two children who must find their way through it, under the care of an oft-absent human mother and a loving Artificial Intelligence mother. Isabel Atherton at Creative Authors was Guojing's agent for negotiating world English rights.

Laura Godwin, as well as being an author in her own right, under the pseudonym Nola Buck, is VP and Publisher of Godwin Books, an imprint of Henry Holt Books for Young Readers. Isabel Atherton is an author, literary agent, and director of Creative Authors Ltd and writes illustrated books herself.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.