Gus Ricca's Propeller Monster and Other Dynamic Comics at Auction

In recent weeks we've talked about the spectacularly unusual covers of Gus Ricca on Dynamic Comics #8 and Dynamic Comics #11, both of which connect to the contents of those issues in a symbolic way. Ricca was an accomplished magazine and book cover artist and newspaper illustrator long before he came to work in comics for Harry A. Chesler, and also Chesler's art director for a period in the mid-1940s. He often took a symbolic, interpretive approach to the subjects of his cover work, as can be seen on his covers for the likes of Liberty Magazine, The Century Co., What's on the Air, and Colliers among others — and made his mark on Chesler's comics in general and on Dynamic Comics in specific as both artist and art director. There are seven issues of the classic Chesler series Dynamic Comics up for auction in this week's 2021 July 18-19 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122129 from Heritage Auctions.

There's a bunch of classic Chesler covers in this group, but for now, I'm going to focus on two Gus Ricca covers for Dynamic Comics #12 and Dynamic Comics #18.

According to GCD, Ricca's cover for Dynamic Comics #12 is actually based on Chesler himself. While there are currently no photos of Chesler from this era available to the public, this would seem to be generally confirmed by a 1983 drawing of Chesler by Joe Kubert. Given this and Ricca's inclination for symbolism, one could make some further speculations about what's behind this cover.

It would appear that Chesler attempted to get his sons involved in the publishing business. The company was actually named after his son, Harry A. Chesler Jr during this period. Further, Harry Jr was named as the editor of the line in the indicia (on leave for the Navy during part of this period) and as one of the owners in the statement of ownership, along with Chesler's wife and another son Arthur Chesler. While this might still be dismissed as a common practice among publishers during the Golden Age to help obfuscate corporate ownership for various reasons (although putting Harry Jr's name on the covers and as editor would be somewhat unusual steps in this regard), it would appear that Chesler did attempt to get both sons engaged in the publishing business.

Arthur Chesler appeared and subsequently disappeared from statements of ownership during this era, and by his own 1951 account, he had even worked for what he termed his brother's magazine publishing business for some period of time. Unfortunately, Arthur Chesler became infamous during this period for very different reasons. The New York Daily News among others called him Arthur "Laughing Boy" Chesler in articles covering his arrest subsequent to robbing a jewelry shop of $300,000 worth of gems. Given Ricca's approach to his covers, one might imagine him maneuvering his sons like proverbial chess pieces in hopes of keeping "Menace, Liar, Big Kid" Arthur out of trouble with the law. Of course, we'll likely never know for sure.

Ricca's bizarre cover of Dynamic Comics #18 is proving a more difficult piece of work to explain, however. There are no airplanes used in this comic whatsoever that might explain that weird propeller-headed monster. However, it's possible that this is due to some shifting and/or reworked contents in the series in the post-WWII era. The cover of the previous issue, Dynamic Comics #17, is reflective of the end of the war and soldiers returning home. And the subsequent issue, Dynamic Comics #19, contains a feature called Sgt Bell, which is a military comic without being a war comic — providing relief to countries ravaged by WWII is central to the plot of the story. It seems possible that Sgt Bell was initially meant for Dynamic Comics #18, and the propeller-head cover is symbolic of what was becoming a general trend in comics — wartime heroes reimagined for the post-war era.

There are several other stand-out covers here by the likes of Mac Raboy and Paul Gattuso. In all, the seven issues of the classic Chesler series Dynamic Comics up for auction are well worth your attention in this week's 2021 July 18-19 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122129 from Heritage Auctions.