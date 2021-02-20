Han Solo-Vibes in Becstar, Launching in Mad Cave May 2021 Solicits

Becstar is the new sci-fi comic book from Joe Corallo and Lorenzo Colangeli launching from Mad Cave Studios in May, with a bit of a Han Solo vibe… here's the full rundown of everything Mad Cabe has for sale in May 2021

BECSTAR #1

(W) Joe Corallo (A) Lorenzo Colangeli (CA) Sweeney Boo

Becstar is a star hopping mercenary-gone-full time-gambler light years away from Earth. Leaving her old life behind with the help of her magical luck dagger and her fan-turned-regret filled-friend Sally Soolin, Becstar ekes out a living under the nefarious Shadow Syndicate's radar. But when a mysterious girl appears with grim news and an urgent quest where the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Becstar has no choice but to join… and regret it immediately.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HOLLYWOOD TRASH TP

(W) Stephen Sonneveld (A/CA) Pablo Verdugo

Ah, Hollywood! Famous for celebs, sun…and murder cults! The Privy Council is the most exclusive club in town, headed by the entertainment industry's top mogul, a ruthless exec who enlists his famous underlings to kill the people who stole from him, two local garbage men. James and Billy must survive one epic day of sword fights, forest fires, and giant mechs! At least there's hazard pay. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $14.99

HONOR AND CURSE #11

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Nicolas Salamanca

Yua confronts Master Yazuro about her father's death and Akemi decides to make peace between the Iga and the Koga. Sawa's killer is finally revealed, paving the way for the explosive finale of the second arc.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

KNIGHTS OF THE GOLDEN SUN #12

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Mauricio Villarreal

Michael ventures to hell to find another piece of the armor and finds more than he bargained for. Meanwhile, back in Babylon, Cassander is surprised by Metatron who demands to know the location of the seven seals.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NOTTINGHAM #3 (OF 5)

(W) David Hazan (A/CA) Shane Connery Volk

The Sheriff of Nottingham stalks a traitor through the darkened boughs of Sherwood Forest to Kirklee's Abbey. The chase will bring Ev face to face with a troubling figure from his past. With the Nottingham Guard distracted, Hood and the Merry Men plot their next move.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

THEY FELL FROM THE SKY #4

(W) Liezl Buenaventura (A) DJ Chavis (A/CA) Xavier Tarrega

Orion is gone in the wind, but when Ker insurgents storm Boonville to find him Tommy is caught in the crossfire. Can the gang save the day before it's too late?

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99