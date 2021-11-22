Hard Promises About New Men in Action Lab February 2022 Solicitations

No new launches from Action Lab Comics in February 2022, but life's not just all about number ones is it? There are number twos and even number threes! Here are Action Lab's solicitations for the month, including the return and solicitation of the previously cancelled Big Alien Moon Crush by Art Baltazar.

DIGGER #5 (MR)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

DEC211225

(W) Marcelo Ferreira, Adrian Speckert, Cory Todd Hughes (A) Athila Fabbio, Gabriela Cantagessi (CA) Marcelo Ferreira

After Spade botches a morning hunt against a horrifying Scarecrow, Digger accuses her of being distracted by her newfound relationship with her AA sponsor, Hess. With the local Chowder Fest attracting hundreds of people, Digger wants to prepare to protect the town from the loose Scarecrow, but Spade refuses, planning to shrug work and go on a date. With his partner distracted by a budding romance, it's up to Digger to track down the Scarecrow and prevent anyone else from being the monster's next meal. There's only one problem – the Chowder Fest is home to Colorado's largest corn maze!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HARD PROMISES #4 (OF 4) CVR A CASSIDY MORGAN

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

DEC211226

DEC211227 – HARD PROMISES #4 (OF 4) CVR B MICHAEL SERRANO – 3.99

(W) Michael Serrano (A / CA) Cassidy Morgan

In this final issue, Red and Miles barely escape the monster. In doing so, it came with a big cost to Red's worsening condition. Hope seems to be lost on how to save the future but Miles soon discovers the key to saving the world. Together, they head to a local club where an old schoolmate is performing. They convince their old acquaintance to help them in their plan. Everything seems to be working out for them to create the hope for the future but at what cost to Red's health…

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEW MEN #2 (OF 4) (MR)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

DEC211228

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A / CA) Dotun Akande

"Shade and Light." Endowed with superpowers, Faith must fight to save her life and her family from the destructive force hired by the government to end them – Shade!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BIGFOOT FRANKENSTEIN #5

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

DEC211223

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Vernon Smith

This is it! The final battle between Bigfoot Frankenstein and Dwight Fry, the immortal redneck who killed the Sasquatches for their magical blood! It all comes down to this – who is more savage: the man-made monster or the man responsible for his death? Only one will walk away!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GHOUL AGENCY #2 (MR)

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

DEC211224

(W) Gene Selassie (A / CA) Orlando Baez

After securing an account that was nearly fumbled by her boss, Shay is now on the radar of the Board of Directors. However, before any career advancement can be discussed, a companywide H.R. assessment commences, spearheaded by the new head of that department. As each department is interviewed, a rival agency also makes their presence felt.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BIG ALIEN MOON CRUSH TP (RES)

ACTION LAB – DISCOVERY

DEC211229

(W) Art Baltazar (A / CA) Art Baltazar

The galaxy is in turmoil! Alien Planets are at war! The fate of the universe is uncertain! But somewhere amongst the fighting is a glimmer of hope. A beacon of… love? Can forbidden love between two natural born enemies save the universe? Nix and Vera think so. Their future may be the key to save their planets and end the war, unless their dads are left to decide the outcome! And it's not looking good. A wordless tale of Love and Romance and Outer Space War meets Romeo and Juliet with Galactic Proportions!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

