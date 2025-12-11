Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: , , ,

Harold Curtis's Copy of Silver Streak Comics #15, Up for Auction

Jack Binder evokes the Shudder Pulp era for the Captain Battle cover of Silver Streak Comics #15.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Silver Streak Comics #15 captures pre-World War II tensions with stories of sabotage and looming conflict.
  • Jack Binder's cover art channels Shudder Pulp influences, blending heroism and horror in a Golden Age classic.
  • Features Captain Battle saving defense executives and Cloud Curtis predicting an invasion of Alaska.
  • The Harold Curtis pedigree highlights this issue's rarity, with few high-grade copies on the CGC census.

Three months before Pearl Harbor, Silver Streak Comics #15 was already playing out the details of what the unfolding conflict might soon mean for America on the newsstand. Cover dated October 1941 but on sale September 5 of that year, it drops Captain Battle, Daredevil, and a supporting cast of heroes into a pre-war American landscape filled with industrial mobilization, sabotage scares, and speculation about where the enemy might strike. A lead Captain Battle story about "Dollar-a-Year" defense executives under attack and a Daredevil crime tale child kidnappings anchor the issue, but 13-year-old Harold Curtis might have been just as interested in the Cloud Curtis aviation saga about a Japanese strike on Alaska.

A colorful comic book cover featuring a mummy screaming in the foreground, while two superhero characters in capes and a woman in a green dress react in surprise. The title 'SILVER STREAK COMICS' is prominently displayed at the top.
Silver Streak Comics #15 (Lev Gleason, 1941)

The Captain Battle cover feature by Jack and Otto Binder sets an eerie tone for Silver Streak Comics #15, in a "horror and heroes" way that had already become a Lev Gleason hallmark.  The cover by Jack Binder feels like a nod to the Shudder Pulp era of the 1930s, where pulp mags like Terror Tales, Dime Mystery Magazine, and Horror Stories combined heroism and horror with a requisite damsel in distress in the mix.  In the story, Captain Battle and his sidekick Hale are saving "Dollar-a-Year Men," the industrial magnates drafted into Washington's war production machinery and paid a token salary to oversee aircraft, munitions, and other defense output.

Cloud Curtis's "A Blitzkrieg Invasion from Asia" makes an eerie prediction, revolving around Japanese forces building a secret base in the Alaskan wilds as a staging ground for an attack on North America. For young Harold Curtis and other readers that September, this might have seemed like bold speculation, since much of the attention in mid-1941 was on Europe and the Atlantic. In hindsight, the Aleutian campaign was less than a year away.

The CGC census lists only 23 Universal entries, with a single 8.5 at the top, one 8.0, and then a drop into the 7.0s, and then a cluster in the Good to Fine range.  The unusually thin population at the top makes the mid-grades all the more desireable, as does the Harold Curtis pedigree itself.  A pedigree copy of an early issue of a foundational Golden Age superhero series, there's an Silver Streak Comics #15 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Harold Curtis Pedigree CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white pages up for auction at the Golden Age Comics Century Showcase Auction IV.

The cover of Silver Streak Comics #15 features a vibrant illustration with superheroes confronting a monstrous zombie, while a frightened woman looks on. The comic is labeled 'Action-Packed Thrilling Adventure!' and includes a CGC grade of 3.5.
Silver Streak Comics #15 (Lev Gleason, 1941)
Heritage Sponsored
Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Mark SeifertAbout Mark Seifert

Co-founder and Creative director of Bleeding Cool parent company Avatar Press since 1996. Bleeding Cool Managing Editor, tech and data wrangler, and has been with Bleeding Cool since its 2009 beginnings. Wrote extensively about the comic book industry for Wizard Magazine 1992-1996. At Avatar Press, has helped publish works by Alan Moore, George R.R. Martin, Garth Ennis, and others. Vintage paper collector, advisor to the Overstreet Price Guide Update 1991-1995.
twitterfacebook
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.