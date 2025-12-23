Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, chris evans, russo brothers

Avengers: Doomsday First Teaser Trailer, Poster Officially Released

The first teaser and poster for Avengers: Doomsday have been officially released, along with a brief comment from the Russo Brothers.

Article Summary The first official Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer and poster have been released after months of speculation.

Chris Evans returns, but the teaser labels him as Steve Rogers, not Captain America, raising fan questions.

The Russo Brothers have offered intriguing comments online, going along with this teaser release.

The star-studded Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Marvel and X-Men veterans, hitting theaters December 18, 2026.

It's been an eventful 18 months since the Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars titles were officially announced, along with the return of Robert Downey Jr., this time as Doctor Doom. Amid a flurry of rumors and news about the projects came the long day of the casting chairs, a little over eight months ago. Now, finally, the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been officially released along with a poster, after a week of unofficial trailer leaks, rumors and tidbits of news. This included the confirmation six days ago of Chris Evans' return, after it had been presumed for months. The teaser focuses on Evans in what might be a moment of calm before the storm. The Russo Brothers have made a brief comment about Evans' return on Instagram, saying "The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…"

But what does that mean, exactly? As Bleeding Cool EIC Kaitlyn Booth pointed out on Thursday, Evans' return might not mean what people think it means: "Steve is reportedly seen on a farm holding a newborn son [with some sources saying the baby is named after Bucky, the shippers are going insane], with the text, "Steve Rogers will return for 'Avengers: Doomsday." That wording is important, as many say he's returning as Captain America, but that text just addresses him by name, not by his title. The two times, at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier, respectively, that the character was cited as returning, they called him Captain America. However, reportedly, he's listed only as Steve Rogers, so assuming he's returning as Captain America is jumping the gun."

The Avengers: Doomsday cast as has been announced to date includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

