Has Tesla Finally Gone Too Far in GI Joe A Real American Hero #285?

The finale of Murder by Assassination is in stores on Wednesday from IDW Publishing. In GI Joe A Real American Hero #285, a band of Joes closes in on the last known location of the villainous Al Kawbra, a former industrial center abandoned and then reclaimed by jungle. But just as they're about to enter the facilities, the Joes are attacked… by a bunch of self-driving cars gone beserk! Dammit, Tesla! When will you give up on the self-driving cars thing?! It always ends in tragedy! Check out the preview below.
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #285 CVR A GRIFFITH
IDW PUBLISHING
JUN210465
JUN210466 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #285 CVR B WILLIAMS II – $3.99
(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith
"Murder by Assassination" Part 5! EXPLOSIVE FINALE! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers) conclude their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member-codename: SHERLOCK!
In Shops: 8/11/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210465 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #285 CVR A GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
