Hayden Sherman Has A New Batman Project To Follow Dark Patterns

Hayden Sherman has a new Batman project to follow Batman: Dark Patterns and Absolute Wonder Woman crossover

Article Summary Hayden Sherman to launch a new Batman project after finishing Batman: Dark Patterns with Dan Watters.

Sherman teases an unannounced, very different Batman title coming soon, details to follow.

Currently illustrating Absolute Wonder Woman, featuring an upcoming crossover with Absolute Batman.

Batman: Dark Patterns wraps up in late 2025, with a collected edition set for March 2026 release.

Batman: Dark Patterns was a rather well-received Batman series-of-mini-series by Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman. And as it comes to an end, so there will be more to come, for Hayden at least. He writes on Instagram, "BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS may be in the process of wrapping up for the time being, but I'm glad to say I'm still drawing plenty of the Dark Knight. Both in the pages of ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN, and a new very different thing that isn't announced yet! I'd give a hint about the new thing, but I know Batman fans and if I say this or that I'm sure you'll already be onto me. So more info soon!"

Hayden Sherman does indeed also draw Absolute Wonder Woman, about to have an Absolute Batman crossover in December. But this is beyond that… There are two issues left of the 12-issue series. A collection of Dark Patterns will be published in March 2026, which would be a great time to launch a new Hayden Sherman Batman comic, would it not?

BATMAN DARK PATTERNS #11 (OF 12)

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

GOTHAM CITY, UP IN FLAMES! CASE 04: The Child of Fire With the mystery of the terrifying new arsonist's identity hanging over his head, Batman finds himself at a crossroads with one of his allies. Is it possible they're the mastermind behind the flames devouring Gotham City? $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

THE FINAL ISSUE OF THE EPIC SERIES BY DAN WATTERS AND HAYDEN SHERMAN! Batman: Dark Patterns reaches its fiery conclusion! Can the Dark Knight Detective quell the hungry flames threatening to erase Gotham before the city is no more, or will the Child of Fire's inferno devour it all? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

A series of four self-contained, street -level, evergreen Batman mysteries exploring the early days of Batman's place within Gotham City and his healing presence within its streets. Batman: Dark Patterns is a grounded, mystery-driven series set in the early days of Batman's career, echoing the tone and style of classics such as The Long Halloween, Dark Victory, and Hush. Written by Dan Watters, with art by Hayden Sherman, each three-part story is a self-contained detective case rooted in the trauma and transformation of Gotham's people and cityscape. Emphasizing Batman's role as a methodical sleuth and shadowy symbol of hope, the series avoids cosmic or supernatural elements in favor of lo-fi, solvable mysteries that showcase the Dark Knight as a healer cloaked in darkness.

