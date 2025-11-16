Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Hector Plasm

Hector Plasm: Hunt the Bigfoot #2 Preview: Cryptids and Curses

Hector Plasm: Hunt the Bigfoot #2 hits stores Wednesday. Ghost hunting meets cryptozoology as our heroes discover something sinister in the woods.

This Wednesday, November 19th, Image Comics presents Hector Plasm: Hunt the Bigfoot #2, hitting stores with all the cryptozoological chaos you could desire:

Ghost hunter Hector Plasm and Bigfoot expert Lip Dyson delve deep into the woods to track the murderous monster of Monkey Ridge, but each new clue leads them down darker and stranger paths. Curious footprints, bizarre rock formations, and sinister sigils all point to something more than a cryptid infestation.

HECTOR PLASM: HUNT THE BIGFOOT #2

Image Comics

0925IM0358

0925IM0359 – Hector Plasm: Hunt the Bigfoot #2 Lee Gatlin Cover – $3.99

0925IM8037 – Hector Plasm: Hunt the Bigfoot #2 Derek Hunter Cover – $3.99

(W) Benito Cereno (A/CA) Derek Hunter, Spencer Holt

In Shops: 11/19/2025

SRP: $3.99

