Hero Collector March 2022 Solicits For DC Comics Graphic Novels

Bleeding Cool has a first look at the Hero Collector solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors for March 2022. DC Comics hardcover graphic novels for the UK market here and the Fortnite, Battlestar Galactica, and Star Trek figures and toys over there... and we split them in two this month because ne'er the twain shall meet.

#167 – JLA: The Lightning Saga

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGEN167; Barcode: 5059072093187

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 216pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns

Artist(s): Various

Product Description: When the Justice League encounter a mysterious young man named Val Amorr – better known as the Karate Kid – it becomes clear that the distant future is catching up with the present day! But who are the Legion of Super-Heroes, and what are they doing 10,000 years in their past? The story that brought the Legion of Super-Heroes back into continuity!

#168 – The Flash: The Human Race

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGEN168; Barcode: 5059072093194

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 184pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Grant Morrison, Mark Millar

Artist(s): Ron Wagner, Paul Ryan, Mike Parobeck, Pop Mhan, Steve Lightle, Josh Hood

Product Description: Tales of the Flash from acclaimed writers Grant Morrison and Mark Millar! When Wally West is abducted by an alien entity called Krakkl, the Fastest Man Alive finds himself competing for the very fate of his homeworld, in a race through space and time against the fastest beings in the universe! Plus, the terrifying debut of the Black Flash – the grim reaper of super-speedsters…

#106 – Batman: Life After Death

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLEN106, Barcode: 977251498223306

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 152pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Tony S. Daniel

Artist(s): Guillem March

Product Description: Gotham City is at its boiling point, and while Batman launches his hunt for a new crime boss calling himself Black Mask, the city teeters on the verge of chaos. When pandemonium breaks out at the opening of the new Arkham Asylum, even the Birds of Prey may not be enough to save Gotham from itself!

#107 – Batman: Arkham Reborn

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLEN107, Barcode: 977251498223307

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 144pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): David Hine

Artist(s): Jeremy Haun

Product Description: Arkham Asylum is a cursed place, and few mourned when the criminal warlord Black Mask reduced it to rubble. Dr. Jeremiah Arkham believes he can redeem the institution that bears his family name, rebuilt according to the designs of his mad uncle Amadeus – but will the new Arkham Asylum be a haven for Gotham's criminally insane, or just another house of torture?

#108 – Batman: King Tut's Tomb

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLEN108, Barcode: 977251498224008

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 136pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Nunzio Defilippis, Gerry Conway, Christina Weir, J.M. DeMatteis

Artist(s): José Luis García-López

Product Description: A classic villain from the 1960s Adam West TV show, King Tut made the leap to comics in this tale of modern murder and ancient mystery! When a killer dressed in the garb of an Egyptian pharaoh arrives in Gotham, Batman must team up with the Riddler – the only mind capable of cracking this sphinx of a case!