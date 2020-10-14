Hero Tomorrow Comics Switches To Kickstarter For Punchline

Hero Tomorrow Comics president and writer, Ted Sikora has issued the following open letter about these difficult times, and what's happening with his Punchline character. He writes;

Hero Tomorrow Comics (Tap Dance Killer and Apama The Undiscovered Animal) has traditionally distributed through Diamond Comics. Additionally, an equally large portion of our business model came from sales at comic conventions. With the convention industry shut down I had to make the difficult decision to halt all new releases and wait for shows to re-open. And we waited… and waited…

It's time for a new path.

While I look very forward to continuing our relationship with Diamond Comics and our beloved retailers, Punchline & the Vaude-Villains is launching directly to readers through Kickstarter (Oct 13-Nov 12). We've had terrific success with the platform for our previous trade collections, but this is the first time we're launching a single issue series through it.

The character Punchline debuted in Tap Dance Killer #1 back in April of 2018. He was an instant fan favorite, and I have long promised a battle between him and the main superhero in our universe, Apama. Punchline was originally conceived as a villain for the Apama series before getting snapped up by TDK.

I speak with my peers in the indie comics field daily, and it's hard to find a sector that has been hit harder by the shutdowns than ours. I hope whether you support our book or someone else's, you spend some time on that Kickstarter convention floor. There's hundreds of talented creators waiting to give you a solid pitch and a great deal.

Thanks for supporting indie comics in all flavors. I look forward to seeing everyone again on those physical convention show floors that we love and miss so dearly.

Stay safe, and healthy :)

Ted Sikora, President Hero Tomorrow Comics