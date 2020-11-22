Hero Trade, TMNT Playmates and Bruce Timm in Give Comics Hope Auction

Former Vice President of Purchasing of Diamond Comic Distributors and co-founder of Pacific Comics, Bill Schanes is calling on comic book fans and professionals to contribute and of their unique collectable item to Give Comics Hope, a new charitable initiative to provide vital aid to comic book stores, with Filip Sablik of Boom Studios and Dirk Wood of Image Comics helping spread the word.

Give Comics Hope's initial charitable efforts will be focused on two auctions designed to raise an initial slate of funds to be distributed to comic book stores in early 2021. Publishers, creators, retailers, fans, convention organizations, printers, media, are being asked to give back to comic book shops by donating premium collectibles from their personal collections to two upcoming charitable auctions.

Jesse James of Jesse James Comics of Glendale Arizona, and the CBSI, is helping out with the eBay side of the operation. With a bunch of titles up for auction right now, here are their three biggest bidders today.

The Hero Trade Ashcan Comic – Bad Idea Comics' first print publication, leaked and hidden in comic book stores has gone for four figures on eBay. This is a relative steal at $750.

Naughty and Nice Good Girl Art of Bruce Timm Signed HC A rare hardcover to find, even rarer signed, limited to 1000 copies. Currently at just over $500.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1988 Set of 7 Playmates AF Thirty years and change, these have been waiting for you… currently at $500 for the set. Donated by Coliseum Comics Florida.

80% of the sale of these item will benefit Book Industry Charitable Foundation. Binc's mission is to strengthen the bookselling and comic retailing community through charitable programs that support employees and their families. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the book and comic industries came together allowing Binc to help 2,191 booksellers, comic retailers, and small businesses with $2.7M in urgently needed assistance. Since its inception, Binc has provided over $9 million in financial assistance and scholarships to more than 9000+ families.